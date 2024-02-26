Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, February 26, Азербайджан. Today, Azerbaijan solemnly remembers the victims of the Khojaly tragedy
● Today, Azerbaijan solemnly remembers the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, which occurred on the night of February 26, 1992. During the Khojaly massacre, 613 civilians lost their lives, with the fate of 150 of the 1,275 hostages still unknown. The parliament of Azerbaijan, alongside more than ten other countries worldwide, has recognized the Khojaly massacre as a “genocide.” Here you can read a chapter dedicated to this tragedy from the book “Black Garden” by British journalist Thomas de Waal
● “The Khojaly genocide stands as the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Europe since World War II, shrouded in the silence and indifference of the international community,” remarked Hikmet Hajiyev, a presidential aide, on social media.
● Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are set to revive the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline, with a capacity of 5 million tons per year to the Georgian port of Supsa. Kazakhstan aims to transport up to 3 million tons of its oil annually via this route.
● The period of preliminary arrest for journalist Nargiz Absalamova has been extended for another three months in connection with the Abzas Media case. Absalamova was one of six employees arrested on charges of smuggling committed by conspiracy. These arrests, which international human rights activists view as politically motivated, have been strongly denied by all involved. Learn more about the Nargiz Absalamova’s case here
● Germany has extradited Marwood Vagifzadeh, an Azerbaijani sought internationally by Baku. Vagifzadeh faces accusations of large-scale misappropriation, embezzlement, and official forgery dating back to 2021 during his tenure as a loan officer for World Telekom.
● In observance of Ramadan, Azerbaijan will observe five consecutive days off from April 10 to 14, with the holiday itself falling on April 10 and 11 this year. The country’s cabinet of ministers has rescheduled the day off from April 6 to the 12th to ensure uninterrupted holidays.
● Azerbaijani Qarabag will face German Bayer in the UEFA Europa League’s Round of 16. The first leg will kick off on March 7 in Baku.
-
Monday, February 26, Armenia. "The CSTO will not collapse without Armenia" - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko
● Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing for a visit to Armenia, according to Armenian resource factor.am. The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that information regarding high-level visits will be provided in due time.
● Bishop Mushegh Babayan, chairman of the Church Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church, stated that the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin maintains its position on the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, emphasizing the ongoing difficulties in the country. Previously, church representatives had advocated for the prime minister’s early resignation.
● Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko informed reporters that Minsk has not received any official statements regarding Armenia’s withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Lukashenko also expressed calmness towards Nikol Pashinyan’s announcement about Yerevan’s “freezing” of its participation in the organization, stating that “the CSTO will not collapse without Armenia.”
● The Armenian men’s basketball team secured victory over the Albanian team with a score of 84:79 in a World Cup qualifying match held in Yerevan.
● Ten publishing houses showcased their new books and bestsellers at a prominent vernissage in the center of Yerevan.
-
Monday, February 26, Georgia. "The parliamentary elections in October will witness a significant battle against dark forces opposed to Georgia's independence," - the president
● February 25 marked Georgia’s commemoration of another anniversary of the Soviet occupation, with state flags lowered across the nation. The first Georgian Republic was declared on May 26, 1918, lasting until February 1921. Following weeks of conflict, the Red Army entered Tbilisi on February 25, 1921.
● “The upcoming parliamentary elections in October will witness a significant battle against dark forces opposed to Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and European future,” stated president Salome Zurabishvili at an event held at her residence in honor of the anniversary of the Soviet occupation of Georgia.
● On the second anniversary of the onset of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Georgia’s president, prime minister, and ministry of foreign affairs issued statements reaffirming support for Ukraine.
● Recent amendments to the electoral code fail to align with OSCE and Venice Commission recommendations, potentially eroding trust in the Central Election Commission, as highlighted in a report from the international pre-election monitoring mission organized by the National Democratic Institute (NDI).
● According to the report from the international pre-election monitoring mission, young people perceive a lack of viable alternatives within the current political landscape, potentially leading to decreased participation in elections. Disillusionment with the country’s political spectrum, particularly among young citizens, is echoed in the findings of the Ebert Foundation’s study “A portrayal of the average Georgian youth in 2024.” Read more here
-
