Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

Monday, March 4, Azerbaijan. During excavations of the mass grave in Khojaly, the remains of 14 individuals have been found so far
● “Azerbaijan has a highly ambitious agenda for renewable energy projects,” stated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Euronews TV channel. “We aim to significantly increase the utilization of renewable energy in the country and reduce natural gas consumption in the domestic market within 10 years.”
● The remains of several more individuals were discovered during excavations of a mass grave in Khojaly. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan reported that as of yesterday evening, the number of deceased individuals found at the ongoing excavation site had reached 14.
● In Agdam, a 29-year-old shepherd named Bakhtiyar Akhmedov was injured by a mine explosion, resulting in both of his legs being amputated after being admitted to the hospital.
“Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva urged the international community to pressure Yerevan into providing accurate mine maps to Baku.”
● Handwritten copies of the Quran were listed for sale in Azerbaijan for $60,000. The front side of the scripture was transcribed in 1293 in Tabriz. The book, divided into several volumes, received expert authentication from the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art.
Monday, March 4, Georgia. The Georgian delegation is attending the so called "World Youth Festival" in Russia
● “The emergence of Ivanishvili is a significant boon for our political faction,” stated Giorgi Gakharia, leader of the For Georgia party (pictured). “The Georgian Dream has evolved into a group that espouses one thing but acts differently.” Georgia’s de facto ruler, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has twice declared his retirement from politics, most recently resurfacing – now as the honorary chairman of Georgian Dream – at the close of last year. He justified this decision as a means to “shield the ruling team from human temptations.”
● On February 29, 58 illegal Georgian migrants were expelled from France, as reported by the French embassy. According to embassy data, 965 Georgian citizens were deported from France in 2023, marking a 23% increase from the previous year’s figure of 785 individuals.
● The Georgian delegation is participating in the “World Youth Festival,” held in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The 40-member group is led by Dmitry Lortkipanidze, director of the Georgian-Russian Public Center named after Primakov.
● A 30-year-old man has been apprehended on charges of sexually assaulting two children, aged five and seven, in Shida Kartli. According to available information, the suspect is a relative of the victims’ family.
Monday, March 4, Armenia. "Yerevan does not see any obstacles for the full normalization of relations with Turkey and is ready to open the border"
● “Yerevan does not see any obstacles for the full normalization of relations with Turkey and is ready to open the border,” stated Armenia’s special representative on normalization of relations with Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan, in an interview with CNN Türk.
● Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that “Yerevan has not confirmed the possibility of the visit of Russian Ambassador-at-Large Igor Khovayev to Armenia.”
● “Two ethnic Armenians have made it to Iran’s parliament,” as reported. Ara Shahverdyan and Geghard Mansourian took the two quotas provided for the Armenian community. Shahverdyan, a re-elected deputy, has served in the previous convocation, while Mansourian is known as an internationalist and author of articles on Armenia and Karabakh in the Iranian press.
● A delegation headed by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Greece, Nikolaos Dendias, is arriving in Armenia on an official visit today.
