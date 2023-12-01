Fourth Abzas Media employee arrested in Azerbaijan

The Abzas Media case

Another employee of the independent online publication Abzas Media has been arrested in Azerbaijan. Reporter Nargiz Absalamova is also accused of smuggling, along with the site’s management.

On December 1, the Khatai Court of Baku sanctioned the preliminary arrest for 3 months of journalist Nargiz Absalamova of the internet publication Abzas Media. A criminal case was opened against her under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy of a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Absalamova pled not guilty, claiming that she is being persecuted for her journalistic activities. The investigation alleges collusion between Absalamova and three other previously arrested AbzasMedia employees – director Ulvi Hasanli, editor-in-chief Sevindj Vagifkizi, and assistant director Magomed Kekalov.

Absalamova’s colleagues who gathered outside the courthouse faced police violence.

Absalamova was detained on November 30. She was once again summoned to the Baku Main Police Department to testify as a witness. More than three hours later, she was declared a suspect and arrested.

In response to these events, Reporters Without Borders called on the Council of Europe’s media freedom platform to intervene, calling for measures to stop the escalation of repression against journalists in Azerbaijan and to secure their release.

The Interior Ministry says journalists arrested for a specific crime

Azerbaijani Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov sent a message to the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists on November 30.

According to a statement on CPJ’s website, Eyvazov said in an e-mail that allegations that the charges against Hasanli, Vagifqizi and Kekalov are related to their work are “completely groundless”.

Eyvazov said the three smuggled “a large amount of foreign currency” across Azerbaijan’s state border “outside of customs control or secretly and without declaration” and that the 40,000 euros found in Abzas Media’s office were “part” of the smuggled currency.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accuses diplomatic missions of illegally financing Abzas Media

On November 28, chargés d’affaires of the USA and Germany in Azerbaijan, as well as the French ambassador separately, were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry reports that the ambassadors were informed that organizations registered in these countries were illegally financing the Abzas Media news portal.

“The embassies of the mentioned countries were also involved in this, in connection with which they were strongly protested.”

It was also noted that the U.S. International Development Agency (USAID), organizations FreedomNow, New Democracy Fund and others, in violation of the rules of giving grants, illegally carried out financial transfers to the territory of Azerbaijan for Abzas Media.

At the same time, the Western diplomats were reminded that according to the Law “On Media”, financing of local media entities by foreign individuals and legal entities, as well as foreign state structures, is not allowed.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, these actions are a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“The Azerbaijani side strongly condemned the mentioned illegal activity and interference in the internal affairs of the country and stated that it reserves the right to take appropriate measures provided for by the national legislation in connection with the observed facts,” the ministry said.

Statement by the German Embassy

The German Embassy made the following statement on the accusations of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry:

“The German Embassy has continuously supported Magomed Kekalov and his social responsibility towards people with disabilities, including with a financial contribution of €1,500 for a fashion show organized by KEKALOVE ADAPTIVE on the occasion of the International Day of People with Disabilities on December 3, 2021 and most recently at a German residence in May this year.

We are very concerned about the allegations against Mr. Kekalov and expect a fair trial,” it said.

Statement by a U.S. State Department spokesperson

The United States also responded to the accusations of the Azerbaijani authorities.

“Such accusations about USAID assistance projects are false and fundamentally mischaracterize the purpose of our assistance. As always, our assistance is transparent. USAID programs around the world promote democratic values aimed at free and peaceful societies,” a U.S. State Department spokesman said in response to Turan’s questions.

“Journalists can receive funding from abroad based on service contracts”

Media law expert Alesker Mammadli explained to Turan news agency that from the point of view of Azerbaijani legislation, direct foreign funding of media is indeed prohibited. According to the legislation, foreign donors must be registered in Azerbaijan.

“At the same time, the legislation does not restrict journalists from receiving finances from abroad on an individual basis, on the basis of service contracts. Editorial offices can also perform work on the basis of commercial contracts.

The ban refers to direct financing of media entities’ expenses: maintenance of offices, payment of salaries to employees and others.

The ban on media financing was introduced by the new Law on Media, which was criticized by representatives of the independent press of Azerbaijan, international organizations and received a negative opinion from the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.”