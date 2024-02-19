Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, February 19, Azerbaijan
● Ilham Aliyev embarks on his first official visit to Turkey following his re-election as President of Azerbaijan.
● “There is de facto peace in the South Caucasus,” Ilham Aliyev said. He called the meeting with Nikol Pashinyan in Munich useful and said that “agreements have already been reached towards normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, delimitation of borders and holding negotiations on a peace treaty.” Reaching peace and signing a peace agreement is quite realistic,” the president added.
● Blinken emphasized the significance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relations at the meeting with Aliyev in Munich. “I raised the importance of human rights and reiterated U.S. support for a durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Secretary of State said on X (Twitter).
● Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov embarks on a visit to the US to discuss Baku’s projects contributing to international energy security.
● Azerbaijan conducts training camps for reservists aimed at enhancing combat readiness and improving the skills of military reserve conscripts.
Monday, February 19, Armenia
● Pashinyan and Aliyev in Munich agreed to continue negotiations on peace agreement.
● Prime Minister Pashinyan holds talks with US Secretary of State Blinken in Munich. Following the meeting, Blinken took to X to describe the discussions as productive – in terms of both US mediation efforts between Baku and Yerevan and bilateral relations.
● “Armenia expects Russia to make efforts for the return of Armenian prisoners from Baku, as well as the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh”: Armenian Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan.
● Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan secures gold in the vault category at the World Championships held in Cairo.
● Wrestler Arman Andreasyan (70 kg) clinches the title of European champion in Bucharest. He dedicates his victory to his brother-in-law Taron Andreasyan, a participant of the 44-day war.
Another Armenian wrestler, Arsen Harutyunyan (57 kg), secured gold ahead of schedule by defeating his Turkish counterpart Muhammet Karavus. Harutyunyan became the first Armenian to win the European Championship four times.
Monday, February 19, Georgia. Signatures are being collected for a petition urging the president to release Mikheil Saakashvili
● “United National Movement” has started collecting signatures under an appeal to President Salome Zurabishvili demanding the release of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The campaign will continue for two weeks throughout Georgia. On March 1, the appeal will be handed over to Zurabishvili.
● The ruling party is urging Saakashvili supporters “not to compare him to Navalny.” “Just google and compare the photos: Saakashvili’s two-room suite and Navalny’s cell. There is a difference in everything, from the reasons for imprisonment to the accommodation conditions of these two people,” said Mamuka Mdinaradze, head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction.
● Meanwhile, the Georgian Dream has refrained from commenting Navalny’s death. Only president Salome Zurabishvili has made a statement so far: she expressed condolences to the family and called the death of the Russian oppositionist “a tragedy for all defenders of democracy and human rights”.
● Georgia revels in dual triumph in the UFC as Ilia Topuria secured the featherweight championship with an impressive streak of 15 consecutive wins, while Merab Dvalishvili earned the title challenger position with an unbeaten record of 10 consecutive victories.
● NASA has sent a digital copy of the painting “Roman Spring” by Georgian artist Bruno Vepkhvadze to the moon. The Nova module is scheduled to land on February 22. The Lunar Codex project was invented by Canadian physicist and writer Samuel Peralta.
It is a digitized collection-message of samples of contemporary art, poetry, magazines, music, movies, podcasts and books. The Moon Codex already includes 30,000 works from 157 countries.
● A Georgian citizen who gave a false report of an explosive device on board a Kutaisi-Barcelona flight this week has been arrested, the Georgian security service said. The incident occurred on February 14 when a Wizz Air flight was grounded shortly after takeoff due to the hoax call. All 148 passengers and six crew members were evacuated. The bomb squad did not find anything suspicious on board during the inspection.
● Georgia ranked 89th out of 167 in the global Democracy Index for 2023. While this is an improvement (by one position), Georgia still remains in the group of countries with a “hybrid regime”, between Hong Kong (88th) and Mexico (90th). A total of 34 countries fall into this category, including Armenia (84th) and Ukraine (91st).
