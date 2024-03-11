Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, March 11, Azerbaijan. The deputy PM's office insists on "liberating four Azerbaijani villages occupied by Armenia"
● Today marks the beginning of the two-day visit of president Kasym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. Several documents will be signed, and Tokayev will visit Fizuli, where he will participate in the opening ceremony of the Center for Children’s Creativity named after Kurmangazy.
● Akif Gurbanov, co-founder of Toplum TV, and Ruslan Izzetli, co-founder of Platform III Republic, who were detained on March 8, have been sentenced to four months of preliminary arrest.
● “Azerbaijan insists on the liberation of four non-exclave Azerbaijani villages occupied by Armenia. The issue of liberating four exclave Azerbaijani villages will also be addressed during the delimitation process,” stated the office of deputy prime minister Shahin Mustafayev.
● Archimandrite Alexy, the secretary of the Baku administration of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducted the divine liturgy at the Bulun Church of the Most Holy Mother of God in the village of Nij (in the Gabala region). In Azerbaijan, this church is regarded as an ancient Albanian church; it was restored and transferred to the Udins, one of the indigenous peoples of Azerbaijan, several years ago.
-
Monday, March 11, Armenia. Turkey and the United States have pledged to collaborate on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan
● Turkey and the United States have pledged to collaborate on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, aiming to “achieve a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.” This statement comes from the seventh meeting of the Turkey-US Strategic Mechanism.
● The UK acknowledges Armenia’s decision to freeze membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and stands ready to offer support against threats from Russia, stated the UK’s deputy defense minister James Heappie.
● India has established an air corridor to Armenia for exports of strategic importance. The HALCON working group has been formed for this purpose to enhance logistics between the two countries, according to reports from the Indian agency IADN.
● On March 19, the European Parliament will host a conference titled “Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan: The situation three years after the adoption of the relevant resolution of the European Parliament.” This was announced by the representation of Armenia in the EU.
-
Monday, March 11, Georgia. "Attacks and violence on religious grounds are unacceptable," said the state religious agency
● In the city of Jvari, Tsalenjikha district in Western Georgia, a banner depicting the Georgian warrior Levan Pipia, who is fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russian aggression (pictured), was splattered with red paint. Mayor Gia Kharchilava of Tsalenjikha stated that groups aligned with the ruling party are responsible for this act. Kharchilava is the sole opposition mayor in Georgia. Here’s a story about Tsalenjikha, which, after local elections in 2021, began to be dubbed the “Georgian island of freedom”
● Two more Georgian fighters, Nodar Nasirov and Giorgi Gogiashvili, died in battles in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, over 60 Georgian fighters have been killed, most of them members of the now-famous Georgian Legion.
● “Attacks and violence are unacceptable; we condemn the use of religion and faith by anyone for their own interests,” stated the state agency for religious affairs regarding the confrontation between the Orthodox and Muslim communities in Adigeni, Samtskhe-Javakheti. Priests and a group of Orthodox Christians had aggressively disrupted the Friday prayers at the house of a local Muslim resident. Today, a reconciliatory meeting between the two communities is scheduled, with the participation of local authorities and religious structures. Read more here
● Today marks the final meeting between the political teams of Nika Gvaramia (creator of the popular independent TV channel “Mtavari Arkhi”) and Nika Melia (former leader of the National Movement founded by Mikhil Saakashvili). The outcome of the meeting will determine whether the partnership between the two teams will proceed in the parliamentary elections in October.
● Firefighters and rescuers successfully extracted two teenagers from a 25-meter hole in a gorge in Kakheti. The operation was complex, utilizing special equipment, and both children emerged safe and sound, according to emergency management services.
● Georgian football star Shota Arveladze has stepped down from his role as head coach of the Turkish club Karagumryuk. He made this decision following the team’s 1:5 loss to Trabzonspor.
-
