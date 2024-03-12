The US will reduce its aid to Georgia by $8 million. The Prime Minister blames NGOs for this decision

US aid to Georgia is being reduced

In 2025, Georgia will receive $8 million less in aid from the United States compared to 2024. The US State Department’s budget proposal for 2025 allocates $80 million for the country.

The proposal was submitted for congressional review on March 11th.

For comparison, in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the US State Department sought Congress’s allocation of $88 million in aid for Georgia. Among the stated objectives of this aid was countering the harmful influence of Russia, seen as a threat to the country’s energy security and economic prospects. However, in the 2025 budget proposal, there is no mention of Russia as a threat concerning Georgia.

“A significant portion of the funds goes to non-governmental organizations. NGOs have disappointed the US in the past couple of years. Perhaps, this could be the reason for the decrease in funding,” suggested in this regard Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Where will the American funds go?

According to a document released by the US State Department, the aid will be directed, among other things, towards “the democratic and economic development of Georgia,” and will also assist the country in its process of Euro-Atlantic integration.

The new budget proposal states that foreign funding will contribute to strengthening the rule of law, institutional control, initiatives to combat corruption and promote public accountability, internal control, and supervisory activities at all levels of governance in Georgia.

The document also mentions the media sphere: it is noted that foreign assistance will help create a reliable, independent, and balanced media environment in the country.