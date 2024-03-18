Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, March 18, Armenia. The Russian presidential election saw such high demand that polling stations extended their hours by two, with Russians from Georgia also joining
● Voting in the Russian presidential elections occurred in 5 polling stations in Armenia. The high turnout necessitated a two-hour extension of the polling station opening hours. According to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin, Russians from Georgia also traveled to Armenia to participate in the elections.
● The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will undertake a working visit to Armenia on March 17-18.
● Testing of 6 analog astronauts for future human flights to Mars has commenced in Armenia. An Armenian fitness trainer is participating in the experiment near the village of Armash. Over 200 scientists from 26 countries are involved in this project.
● Armenia’s potential exit from the CSTO will not be solely based on national interests, according to Maria Zakharova, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. She emphasized that such decisions should be made according to the country’s actual needs rather than merely “flirting” with the West.
Monday, March 18, Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev: 'There are good opportunities for resolving the relations between Baku and Yerevan'
● Today, at the break of dawn, 34 families (comprising 123 individuals) of internally displaced persons relocated to their new permanent homes in Fizuli. Presently, the city is accommodating a total of 596 families (equating to 2,245 individuals).
● The pre-trial detention of Abzas Media’s deputy director, Mahammad Kekalov, has been extended for an additional 3 months. Kekalov was apprehended in November 2023 as part of the “Abzas Media” case, and, like his fellow colleagues from the independent media outlets, has been charged with “smuggling”.
● Ilham Aliyev spoke about the “promising opportunities for fostering relations between Baku and Yerevan.” “I believe this will herald a significant transformation in the South Caucasus, paving the way for the long-awaited establishment of peace,” he remarked during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Baku.
● NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed optimism about achieving lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan. “Stability in the South Caucasus region holds paramount importance for the security and well-being of its people,” he emphasized.
● “The modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is poised for completion within the span of one to two months,” announced Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during discussions with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Baku.
The envisioned enhancements aim to slash transit times for cargo transportation between Asia and Europe while bolstering the route’s capacity from 1 million to 5 million tons annually.
● Plans are underway to construct a cargo airport within the Alat Free Economic Zone, situated on the outskirts of Baku, with operations anticipated to commence by early 2026.
● The State Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has revealed plans to demine 8,500 hectares of agricultural land in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur this year.
Monday, March 18, Georgia. The visit of NATO Secretary General to Tbilisi
● Today in Tbilisi, the NATO Secretary General is being welcomed, who has already visited Baku and is coming here as part of the South Caucasus tour. Meetings between Jens Stoltenberg and the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze are scheduled.
● “It’s deeply regrettable that the president we elected has become a genuine leader of the opposition. She confirms this every day with her statements. There have been numerous elections where we, the supporters of the Georgian Dream party [the ruling party], have triumphed over the National Movement [considered the leader of the opposition]. The ruling party doesn’t need any falsifications to defeat these troublemakers and freeloaders. I urge Zurabishvili to maintain her dignity and at least pretend to be the president elected by the supporters of the Georgian Dream until the end of her term,” said Beka Odisharia, a representative of the parliamentary majority. This is how he commented on Salome Zurabishvili’s call for people to vote in the parliamentary elections in October, stating that otherwise, “it will be much easier to falsify their results.”
● Russian emigrants in Georgia have shown support for the global campaign “Noon against Putin,” with hundreds gathering on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi to protest Putin’s re-election.
● Georgia has joined the statement condemning the Russian presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The statement was signed by representatives of over 50 countries at the UN.
