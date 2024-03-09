The converted house into a mosque sparked a conflict between Orthodox and Muslims in Georgia

Clash between Orthodox and Muslims in Adigeni, Georgia

In the village of Adigeni in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region of Georgia, a clash occurred between local Orthodox residents and Muslims. The cause was a mosque established by the Muslim community in a private residence, which was opposed by the Orthodox community.

Aslan Abashidze, the mufti of the Khulo district (Adjara region), told journalists that there was no mosque in Adigeni. Therefore, Muslims usually gathered for Friday prayers at the home of a local resident, Merab Mikeladze. However, on March 8th, a group of Orthodox neighbors arrived and aggressively interrupted the prayer, according to Abashidze.

Video footage published in local media shows a group of local residents, including Orthodox priests, threatening Muslims gathered for prayers. Police detained those who had stormed into the house.

Officials, including the mayor of Adigeni and other representatives of the authorities, arrived at the scene. With the participation of local clergy members and Imam Jambula Kahadze, the disputing parties agreed that starting from Monday, March 11th, the house would no longer function as a mosque.

Mufti: “The priest is creating conflict and stating that there should be no Muslims in Samtskhe-Javakheti”

Mufti Aslan Abashidze informed journalists that, according to his information, the conflict between Christians and Muslims is being provoked by the local priest, Father Nikoloz.

“Last Friday, on March 1st, he threatened the homeowner, saying that Muslims would be beaten if they held Friday prayers there. He also said that Muslims should not live in Samtskhe-Javakheti at all. Both then and this time, he brings a group of local Orthodox with him.

We would like to resolve the issue through dialogue. We have informed all relevant government agencies,” Aslan Abashidze said.

Several protesters shared their version of events with journalists.

They claim that on March 7th, representatives of the Orthodox and Muslim communities in Adigeni agreed that the privately-owned house would not serve as a mosque. However, the homeowner violated the agreement and invited Muslims for Friday prayers on March 8th.

Ombudsman: ‘Religious freedom guaranteed by Constitution’

Georgia’s ombudsman, Levan Ioseliani, made a statement on March 9 regarding the incident in Adigeni,

“We are monitoring the situation surrounding the religious confrontation that occurred in Adigeni on March 8th. At this stage, we are gathering objective information and collecting facts. After that, the People’s Defender’s office will present its conclusions.

However, it can be said now that in Georgia, any form of violence and restrictions on religious freedom guaranteed by the constitution are unacceptable,” Levan Ioseliani’s message reads.

“Persecution based on religious grounds is categorically unacceptable” – the Muslim Union of Georgia

The Muslim Union of Georgia has issued a statement expressing deep concern over the incident in Adigeni.

“We condemn the persecution of individuals based on nationality and religion. Freedom of religion and belief is protected by our country’s constitution. Every citizen should respect both the constitution and the values of others, regardless of nationality or religion.

We call on the relevant state authorities to promptly investigate the incident and take appropriate measures. We hope that with the proper response from the relevant state authorities, the conflict can be resolved to prevent similar incidents in the future, which could irreparably damage local traditions of tolerance.

At the same time, we urge all parties to maintain calm and refrain from provocations,” the statement reads.

“The right to pray wherever one wishes is guaranteed to every citizen,” said the chairman of the Union of Muslims of Georgia

Opposition lawmaker and chairman of the Union of Muslims of Georgia, Tariel Nakaidze, called on the authorities to condemn the events in Adigeni.

“What happened there is an absolutely outrageous incident. Every citizen of Georgia has the right to organize a place of prayer on their private property and perform prayers there, and no one has the right to stop them. This is an unequivocal right for everyone.“