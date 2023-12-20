Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Wednesday, 20 December, Armenia. "Negotiations on the text of the peace agreement with Azerbaijan are ongoing, and there may be new contacts," - Nikol Pashinyan
● “Yerevan is awaiting Baku’s response to its proposals for a peace treaty. Negotiations on the text of the peace agreement with Azerbaijan are ongoing, and there may be new contacts,” stated Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with Public Television of Armenia.
● Two members were expelled from the ruling party of Armenia, Sarkis Aleksanyan and Artush Yeghiazaryan, as announced on the social networks of “Civil Contract” following a recent meeting.
● The Sotk gold deposit’s underground operations are set to resume in March, according to Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Hovhannes Harutyunyan.
● Armenia aims to raise age standards for IVF (from 53 to 55 years) and for surrogate mothers (from 35 to 38).
● The main Christmas tree lights were lit in Yerevan’s Republic Square.
● Armenia secured a spot among the top ten most attractive developing tourist destinations at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards held in London, according to the Tourism Committee.
Wednesday, 20 December, Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan is open to considering Armenians' applications for reintegration" - assistant to the president
● Aziz Orujov, head of the Internet TV channel “Channel 13,” faces a new charge for smuggling in addition to the previous arrest for illegal house construction. Read more here
● Orkhan Hajili, son of Musavat party leader Arif Hajili, has been placed under house arrest after being arrested on November 2 for a traffic accident. Read more here
● Azerbaijan is open to considering Armenians’ applications for reintegration, offering a secure return and a dedicated electronic portal for citizenship applications, according to Assistant to the President Hikmet Hajiyev in an interview with BBC World.
● Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed bilateral cooperation and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the new US Ambassador Mark Libby in Baku.
● Baku urges Paris “to refrain from provoking Yerevan into a new war,” criticizing France’s arms supply to Armenia, as stated by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mamedov in an interview with NTN24.
● Azerbaijan has invited the OSCE to observe the early presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024.
● Azerbaijan has commenced egg exports to Russia, delivering the first batch of 612 thousand pieces amid an acute shortage and rising prices of chicken eggs in Russia.
● A new 7-kilometer-long bike path is set to appear in the heart of Baku (pictured).
Wednesday, 20 December, Georgia. Every second woman in Georgia has experienced at least one of seven forms of violence in their lifetime
● “We have proven that a small nation can succeed when the truth is on its side,” declared the mother of Gigi Octozoria, who was killed in 2016 at a Russian checkpoint in the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict zone. The Ochtozoria family recently won their case against Russia in the Strasbourg court, with the ruling ordering Russia to pay the family 130 thousand euros in compensation. Read more here
● The President awarded the Order of Distinction to Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director of the National Center for Disease Control, recognizing his significant contributions to healthcare system development and exceptional service in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
● A new study by the UN Women’s Organization and the National Statistical Service of Georgia reveals that at least 50.1 percent of women aged 15-69, or every second woman in the country, have experienced at least one of seven forms of violence during their lifetime.
● The Ministry of Health reports that in Georgia, some medicines are sold at prices 32 times higher than their real cost. The markup of pharmaceutical chains reaches 1,000%, 2,000%, and even 3,000%. The ministry suspects cartel transactions and plans to contact the National Competition Agency.
● In Kutaisi, a special investigative service has initiated an inquiry into alleged violence against minors by police officers.
● An elderly woman tragically died in a fire in a residential building on the Nutsubidze plateau in Tbilisi.
● In Toulon, France, police arrested a 28-year-old Georgian woman on charges of murdering her husband. The couple’s young children sought help from neighbors, reporting a significant altercation between their parents. The preliminary police report suggests the man was killed accidentally.
Tuesday, 19 December, Azerbaijan. The US Embassy is concerned about the arrest of Tofig Yagublu and calls for his release
● The number of candidates for the presidency in Azerbaijan has reached seven, with Gudrat Gasanguliyev, Razi Nurullayev, and Fuad Aliyev announcing their nominations. As of now, none of the candidates has submitted the required 40,000 voter signatures for registration. Early presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 7, 2024.
● The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed deep concern over the arrest of Tofig Yagublu, calling for his release and that of all individuals imprisoned for exercising fundamental freedoms. Read more about arrests in Azerbaijan here
● Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (at the photo). Details of the meeting have not been disclosed.
● In the city of Khojavend (formerly Martuni), explosives left by Armenians were discovered in a school. The demining agency reported that the explosives, including a hand grenade taped to a desk and tied to a chair and doorknob with rope, were defused by ANAMA employees.
● A 3-year-old boy died of measles in Lankaran. Azerbaijan’s medical circles reported that measles vaccines for middle-aged and elderly people will be delivered to the country by the end of the year.
● The Ministry of Transport announced plans to build a 7-kilometer-long bicycle path in Baku in 2024.
● Qarabag’s opponent in the UEFA Europa League playoffs has been determined, with Azerbaijani football players set to play against Portuguese Braga in February.
Tuesday, 19 December, Georgia. The Prime Minister expresses gratitude to Ivanishvili in his annual report to parliament
● In his annual report to parliament, the prime minister expressed gratitude to oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, considered the shadow ruler of Georgia, crediting the Georgian Dream party for leading the country towards Europeanization and democratization since 2012. Read more here
● The Prime Minister emphasized the goal of peacefully de-occupying the country’s territories in his parliamentary report.
● Despite facing protests in spring 2021, the state plans to resume the Khudoni hydroelectric power station project at its own expense. Explore the arguments and a documentary film here
● The Prime Minister announced plans for the construction of a cultural center in Jordan, with construction set to commence in 2024 after Georgia received a 4,000 square meter land plot from Jordan in January 2022.
● Georgia did not join the European Union’s decision to extend the “Magnitsky list” until December 8, 2026, while other EU candidate countries supported the extension of sanctions against Russian officials.
● German Interior Minister Nancy Feser’s visit aims to sign a migration agreement simplifying legal employment opportunities for Georgian citizens in Germany and facilitating the deportation of illegal immigrants.
● Georgian Dream’s Chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze, anticipates discussions on Georgia’s EU membership to begin in December 2024, asserting the country’s readiness for negotiations.
● Zaza Gogava, former Chief of the General Staff during the August 2008 war, was elected chairman of the Tbilisi organization “United National Movement,” created by Mikheil Saakashvili.
● Firefighters and rescuers successfully rescued three cars with eight passengers from a snowfall at Goderdzi Pass in the Achara region.
📷 The photo depicts Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on a land plot provided by Jordan in January 2022.
Tuesday, 19 December, Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan expresses hope for no deliberate delay in the regional peace process
● Nikol Pashinyan expresses hope for no deliberate delay in the regional peace process, emphasizing deep concern if such a viewpoint is justified. The Armenian prime minister made these remarks at a New Year’s reception held at the country’s Foreign Ministry.
● Head of the mission Markus Ritter states that increasing the number of EU observers in Armenia will provide additional opportunities for monitoring the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
● In January, Armenia is set to inaugurate its first plant for the production of aluminum radiators, as announced by the head of the Armenian Ministry of Energy, Vahan Kerobyan.
● On the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour, a large section of the Champs Elysees in Paris will be named in his honor by the mayor’s office.
● Property belonging to the ex-mayor of Gyumri, Vardan Ghukasyan, has been seized as he faces accusations of criminally appropriating more than 20 properties.
Monday, 18 December, Georgia. The German Minister of Interior is in Tbilisi to sign a migration agreement
● Today, Germany and Georgia will sign a migration agreement to facilitate legal employment for Georgian citizens in Germany and streamline the deportation of illegal immigrants from Germany. German Interior Minister Nancy Feser will be in Tbilisi for the signing, emphasizing that Georgia is not considered a “dangerous country,” with a mere 0.3% probability of asylum for its citizens.
● Today, the Prime Minister will present a report on the government’s work for 2023.
● Former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, now leader of the For Georgia party, finds it “unacceptable and incomprehensible” when two radical parties, one in power and the other in radical opposition, associate the country’s achievements with their leaders’ names.
● Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, alleges, “The United States and its satellites are trying to undermine the post-Soviet space, revive the Transnistrian conflict, open a second front in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, thereby causing destabilization in Transcaucasia.”
● Traffic with trailers and semi-trailers has been halted due to a snowstorm on the Gudauri-Kobi section of the highway leading from the Russian border.
Monday, 18 December, Azerbaijan. The opposition Popular Front and Musavat will not participate in the presidential elections
● The ruling New Azerbaijan party has submitted documents to the Central Election Commission, nominating Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate in the upcoming early elections. Additionally, Zahid Oruj, the head of the Center for Social Research, and Fazil Mustafa, the chairman of the Great Creation party, have applied for registration. Elshad Musayev, the head of the Great Azerbaijan Party, has also put forth his candidacy for the position of President of Azerbaijan.
● The opposition Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan and the Musavat Party have decided not to participate in the presidential elections, citing unacceptable conditions for conducting an election campaign.
● The main New Year tree in the city center of Baku is currently being decorated.
Monday, 18 December, Armenia. the difficulties in relations between Armenia and Russia are temporary
● Armenia and Russia have signed a framework contract to extend the operating life of the second power unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant for another 10 years.
● Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Galuzin, stated that “the difficulties in relations between Armenia and Russia are temporary and can be overcome, contributing positively to the further development of diverse ties.”
● Drivers of cars with Georgian license plates organized a rally on the Yerevan-Aparan highway to protest against the government’s decision on mandatory customs clearance for such cars.
● During construction on the North-South highway in Armenia, ancient structures were unearthed, including a fragment of a wall dating back to the 2nd millennium BC and buildings from the early Middle Ages.
● The former mayor of Stepanavan, Sarkis Karakeshishyan, faces 21 charges, including the criminal appropriation of land plots and money laundering with his relatives. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports that the property of the former official has been seized, and charges have also been brought against his two sons and nephew.
