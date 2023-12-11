Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, December 11, Azerbaijan
● In the city of Nis, during Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Serbia, the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector was inaugurated, with the presence of Presidents from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, and Serbia.
● Ilham Aliyev stated that the volume of Azerbaijani gas supplied to Europe is expected to reach approximately 12 billion cubic meters this year.
● Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has departed for Belgium to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers from Eastern Partnership countries. No meetings with the Armenian Foreign Minister are scheduled in Brussels.
● Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, has arrived in Baku for discussions with Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova and other officials, focusing on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
● The title of Cultural Capital of the Turkic World has been transferred from Shusha to the city of Anev in Turkmenistan. This happened at the official ceremony to close the year “Shusha – Cultural Capital of the Turkic World – 2023”.
-
Monday, December 11, Armenia
● The French Foreign Ministry has announced an additional allocation of 15 million euros in urgent humanitarian aid to Yerevan. This brings the total aid provided by France to Armenia to 27.5 million euros.
● Members of the youth wing of the Republican Party placed wreaths outside the Ombudsman’s office, in a symbolic protest against what they said were “dead” human righs in the country (pictured).
● President Vahagn Khachaturian attended the inauguration ceremony of the President of Argentina.
● Scandalous blogger Julia Finess has been detained in Yerevan and a criminal case of hooliganism has been opened against her. In a recent incident, Finess and her friend, both Russian citizens, engaged in disruptive behavior in the center of Yerevan, including throwing fruit at a fresh juice seller, trampling flowers in a flower shop, and using offensive language.
-
Monday, December 11, Georgia
● “The brutal beating by local militia resulting in the death of another Georgian citizen in occupied Abkhazia is a tragic reminder of the blatant violations of elementary human rights in the territories occupied by Russia. Sad 75th anniversary!”: that’s president Salome Zurabishvili responds to reports of a Georgian citizen, some Temur Karbaia, dying at the hands of Abkhaz police in Gali.
“The so-called police detained the man and beat him severely. Then, realizing he was dying, they attempted to save him by transporting him to Sukhumi. Unfortunately, he did not survive”, leader of the “Movement for Abkhazia” Nukri Nodia had said earlier.
● “Going forward to the future, leaving the past with the past,” former chairman of the opposition “National Movement” Nika Melia said he was leaving the party and creating a new political force.
“Unfortunately, the National Movement, too, has made oligarchic rule, behind-the-scenes influence and persecution of dissent its political standard, closing the door to democracy”, he said.
● Georgian Airways has started operating regular flights on the Tbilisi – St. Petersburg – Tbilisi route,” the press service of the Pulkovo airport management company reports.
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the airspace of Europe is closed for Russian airplanes, but as Pulkovo promises, now Georgian Airways planes will allow Russian citizens to fly from St. Petersburg via Tbilisi to more than 10 international destinations, including Vienna, Amsterdam, Berlin, and many other cities where Georgian Airways flies.
● “For those who just can’t let go of Christmas, Georgia should be their number one festive destination”. CNN put Georgia and, in particular, the capital, Tbilisi, on its list of “perfect winter wonderlands” to visit during Christmas. Some of the others are: Bruges (Belgium), Colmar (France), Tromsø (Norway), Wrocław (Poland).
-
