Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Son of head of opposition party in Azerbaijan released under house arrest

Orhan is the son of Arif Hajili

Orkhan Hajili, son of the head of the opposition Musavat party Arif Hajili, has been released under house arrest in Azerbaijan. This was announced by his lawyer Nemat Kerimli.

On December 19, the Yasamal District Court of Baku granted the defense’s petition to transfer Hajili to house arrest.

“The investigation has been going on for 50 days, during this period the grounds for Orkhan Hajili’s detention were eliminated, so we filed a petition. The court found our petition justified,” Kerimli said.

Musavat leader Arif Hajili called his son’s release a positive step.

“The latest wave of arrests began with Orhan’s arrest. I hope that a wave of release will also start with his release,” Arif Hajili said.

On November 2, Yasamal Court of Baku arrested Orkhan Hajili for 2 months on charges under Article 263.1 (violation of traffic rules resulting in less serious harm to health) and Article 264 (leaving the scene of a road accident) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Orkhan Hajili was prosecuted for the traffic accident that occurred on October 11. The video from the surveillance camera with the accident surfaced in social networks right before his arrest, and clearly shows that another driver was to blame for the accident, and there were no casualties. Although after Hajili’s arrest, a “victim” appeared in the case, who claimed that he was passing by during the accident and was hurt.

