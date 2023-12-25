Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Latest news in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video
Monday, December 25, Azerbaijan. Araz Aliyev, one of the organizers of the "Third Republic" movement, has been sentenced to 25 days of arrest
● Araz Aliyev, an activist and one of the organizers of the “Third Republic” movement, has been sentenced to 25 days of administrative arrest. He went missing late on Saturday, and despite his lawyer’s appeals to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, no information was obtained. Following a solo protest by his wife in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Sunday, details about his arrest surfaced. The reasons for the arrest have not been reported.
● This morning, another group of internally displaced persons consisting of 27 families (95 people) departed from Baku to the village of Zabukh in the Lachin district for permanent residence. The village has already accommodated a total of 203 families (783 people).
● A meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia is anticipated next year. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in an interview with AzTV, stated that Baku approaches this issue with a realistic and optimistic outlook.
● President Ilham Aliyev celebrated his 62nd birthday. The presidents of Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and several other countries conveyed their congratulations through phone calls and telegrams.
● President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Agdam region. They participated in the opening ceremonies of the Agdam junction substation and the Khachinchay reservoir, as well as the groundbreaking ceremony for the central park. Additionally, the opening of the fourth and fifth residential complexes and the Barda-Agdam highway took place.
● The stormy wind that swept through the western regions of Azerbaijan caused the collapse of the floodlight at the stadium in Tovuz during a national football championship match, leading to the interruption of the game.
Monday, December 25, Armenia. Yerevan has not yet responded to whether it will sign the final documents of the CSTO
● Yerevan has not yet responded to whether it will sign the final documents of the CSTO, which were brought by the organization’s Secretary-General. A package of documents was adopted in Minsk during the organization’s November summit, and there is no Armenian signature on them as the Armenian delegation was absent from the meeting.
● The top award in the annual government accolade, “Hero of Our Time,” was conferred upon Sevada Khojabagyan, a mathematician and founder of a school in Goris. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (pictured) presented the award.
● Rescuers successfully freed 86 cars stranded on Armenian highways due to snow, provided assistance to 163 citizens, and relocated 30 people to safety.
● Doctors achieved the revival of Narek Poghosyan, previously listed among the deceased military personnel. Currently undergoing treatment at the Soldier’s House rehabilitation center, the soldier has regained his coordination and memory. He sustained serious injuries during the military events on September 1, as reported by the Ministry of Defense.
Monday, December 25, Georgia. Abuse of a stray dog, investigation launched
● Photos and videos depicting the appalling condition of a stray dog, subjected to the detonation of a firecracker placed in its mouth, have circulated widely across all social networks. Activists transported the injured dog from Tskaltubo, where the incident occurred, to a clinic in Tbilisi. The initiation of a donation campaign is underway, and a case has been opened under Article 259 of the Criminal Code, addressing torture or cruelty to animals.
● The Abkhaz publication “Nuzhnaya Gazeta” reports that Kristina Ozgan, the Minister of Economy in Abkhazia, visited the territory controlled by Tbilisi in the conflict zone. In Zugdidi, she met with representatives of the Inguri Hydroelectric Power Station and the Georgian authorities, requesting electricity supplies from Georgia. There has been no official confirmation of this information from either the Abkhazian or Georgian sides.
● Hurricane winds wreaked havoc in Batumi, causing severe damage such as the tearing off of roofs from multi-storey buildings, including the university. Additionally, power line supports were knocked down, and the coverings of bus stops were destroyed.
● The Verkhniy Lars border checkpoint on the border with Russia has been closed for the second day due to the risk of avalanches. Hundreds of trailers are stranded on both sides of the highway.
● A blizzard and heavy snowfall have led to the complete suspension of traffic on the Akhaltsikhe-Ninotsminda highway section in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region, just before the border with Armenia.
● According to Polish police, a 43-year-old Georgian citizen was arrested for stealing $7,000 and attempting to bribe the police during the arrest. The individual took advantage of a driver’s carelessness following a traffic incident in front of the city hall in Warsaw. The head of the city center for combating property crime apprehended the thief red-handed.
📷 The photograph displays a dog that likely had pyrotechnics detonated in its mouth, shared on the Facebook page of activist Misha Kachkachishvili, who transported the dog to a clinic in Tbilisi:
