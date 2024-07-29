Yerevan and Baku "must close the page of hostility" – Statement by Armenian foreign minister

Armenian foreign minister visits Cyprus

“We [Armenia and Azerbaijan] must use the current historical moment to close the page of hostility and prepare a better future for the economic development and prosperity of the entire region,” stated the Armenian foreign minister at a press conference in Cyprus, commenting on the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan is in Nicosia on a working visit at the invitation of his counterpart, foreign minister Constantinos Kombos. He participated in the annual conference of the heads of diplomatic missions of Cyprus.

After the conference, one-on-one talks between Mirzoyan and Kombos took place at the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by an expanded meeting. The ministers also made statements to the press.

The previous meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Cyprus took place in Yerevan in March this year. They signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two departments. At that time, all Armenian media published Constantinos Kombos’s statement on the settlement of Armenia’s relations with neighboring countries: “The use of coercion and force cannot be an alternative to dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes. We, the international community, must oppose aggression and support Armenia both politically and financially.”

Cooperation with Cyprus at a strategic level

Mirzoyan delivered a brief speech at the conference. He emphasized that Armenia has excellent relations with Cyprus and added:

“It can be stated that our cooperation in various fields has already reached the level of strategic partnership. The dynamics of cooperation and deep understanding of each other’s positions are at an exceptionally high level.”

During the conference, there was a discussion on cooperation on international platforms. Ararat Mirzoyan spoke about the ambitious agenda of Armenia’s partnership with the European Union, outlining achievements and upcoming tasks.

The Armenian foreign minister explained to his colleagues the “regional issues” that the country faces. He also talked about Armenia’s efforts to resolve relations with Azerbaijan and conclude a peace treaty. In the context of unlocking regional communications, the minister introduced the Armenian government’s initiative named “Crossroad of Peace.”

“Opening permanent diplomatic missions in capitals has become a necessity”

The Armenian foreign minister himself raised the issue at a briefing with journalists about how to strengthen partnership with Cyprus, stating:

“The trade turnover between the two countries has significantly increased over the past year. I believe this is precisely the direction we can and should develop together to ensure the continuation of positive dynamics.”

According to Mirzoyan, the partnership between the two countries has reached a level where opening permanent diplomatic missions in their capitals has become a necessity:

“In the coming months, Armenia and Cyprus will mutually open embassies in each other’s capitals. Of course, this will contribute to further strengthening our partnership and also to people-to-people contacts.”

The Armenian foreign minister thanked Cyprus for the assistance provided to Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. He also emphasized Cyprus’s role in the European Council’s “historic decisions” regarding Armenia.

At the EU Council meeting on international issues, two decisions concerning Armenia were approved. These include providing 10 million euros from the European Peace Fund and starting a dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization.

Additionally, Mirzoyan assured that official Yerevan will continue to support Cyprus’s efforts “to find a just and stable solution to the Cyprus problem in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and international law.”

“Armenia committed to peace and stability”

Ashot Mirzoyan reiterated at a press conference that Armenia is committed to peace and is making efforts to establish stability in the South Caucasus:

“I briefed my Cypriot colleague on the latest discussions between the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities. I also talked about the importance of signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan that would affirm mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. I emphasized the importance of ensuring the continuity of the border delimitation process.

I believe our position is both clear and consistent. Furthermore, it has been further developed through our proposals for establishing mechanisms to monitor border incidents and for arms control. We have not yet received responses to these proposals from Baku, but they remain on the table.”

