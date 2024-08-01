fbpx
Belgian company to build Anaklia port’s maritime infrastructure

At a government meeting, Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that, following an international tender, the Belgian company Jan De Nul was chosen to carry out the construction of Anaklia port’s maritime infrastructure, including dredging.

This is one of the largest companies in this field, which will start work very soon. This project is of particular significance for the development of our country’s connectivity function,” said Kobakhidze.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Economy, the first ships are expected to dock at the deep-water Anaklia port in 2029. The initial phase of the port will have a capacity of 600,000 containers per year, with an indicative cost of $600 million.

On December 12, 2022, then-prime minister Irakli Garibashvili stated that the port would be built with the participation of the state and investor companies, with the state holding a 51% stake in the port.

On May 29, 2024, the Georgian government announced that a Chinese-Singaporean consortium would acquire 49% of the Anaklia port shares.

The Belgian company will serve as one of the contractors for the project.

