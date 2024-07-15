The President and part of the opposition in Georgia will challenge the "foreign agents" law in the Constitutional Court

“Foreign agents” law challenged in court

Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili and a segment of the opposition plan to challenge the controversial “foreign agents” law, passed by the country’s parliament in May 2024, in the Constitutional Court. Lawsuits demanding the suspension of the law and its eventual annulment will be filed at the end of July.

Presidential parliamentary secretary Giorgi Mskhiladze stated that this marks the first instance of a Georgian president filing a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court. According to him, the “foreign agents” law (“On Transparency of Foreign Influence”) contradicts Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution.

In 2017, an amendment was made to Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution concerning the “integration of the country into European and Euro-Atlantic structures.” According to this amendment, constitutional bodies must take all necessary measures within their powers to ensure the full integration of Georgia into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Here’s what Tamar Kordzaya, leader of the opposition platform “Unity,” who intends to file her own lawsuit in the Constitutional Court alongside the president, commented on the situation:

“It’s very good that the president is initiating this process today, but it is important that not a single segment, not a single part of this law remains unchallenged, because this law leaves no room for freedom for anyone in this country.

Another important aspect is that we also demand the use of a temporary mechanism that provides for the suspension of the law’s effect until a final decision is made. For this, it is necessary for the Constitutional Court to convene quickly and hold a discussion on the suspension of the law.“

Similar lawsuits are planned to be filed in the Constitutional Court by several non-governmental organizations. Additionally, the civil sector intends to lodge a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).