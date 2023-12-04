Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, December 3, Azerbaijan. A policeman involved in beating a 12-year-old in Vandam village, Gabala district, has been dismissed
● A policeman involved in beating a 12-year-old in Vandam village, Gabala district, has been dismissed. The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided this account, stating that the incident occurred when the police stopped an intoxicated driver, and physical force was used against the teenager’s father. The minor threw a stone in response, leading to the use of excessive force. Criminal cases have been initiated against two individuals.
● Kanal 13 internet television presenter Rufat Muradli, detained, has been sentenced to 30 days of administrative arrest for disobeying the legal demands of a government official.
● Investments in environmental projects in Karabakh were discussed at the G77 and China summit in Dubai. Azerbaijan’s Presidential Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev and Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov participated, highlighting projects related to global climate change and the promotion of green energy.
● Tragically, a fourth child has died of measles in the suburbs of Baku.
● The book “Dolma in Azerbaijani Cuisine: 381 Recipes” claimed the top spot at the International Gourmand Awards in Riyadh, earning the title of the best book in the last 25 years.
● The 15th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week has commenced in Baku, featuring designers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan presenting their collections on the runway.
-
Monday, December 3, Armenia. 24 out of 50 purchased French Bastion armored vehicles have been delivered to Armenia
● According to a report from the French Senate on defense spending for 2024, 24 out of 50 purchased French Bastion armored vehicles have been delivered to Armenia, with 26 more in production. Armenia has also ordered 3 GM200 radars, and negotiations are ongoing for the supply of MISTRAL 3 anti-aircraft missile systems. The French Senate recommends expeditiously studying the potential supply of Caesar artillery systems to Armenia.
● The Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan stated, “The narratives about the creation of the Zangezur Corridor cannot be implemented, and everyone has recognized this.”
● Georgian license plates in Armenia will incur a 30% customs duty until December 31, as decided by the government.
● The son of the former CSTO Secretary General, Major General Grigory Khachaturov, was released from pre-trial detention after paying a $50 thousand bail in dram equivalent. He faces charges of money laundering on a large scale using his official position.
● Armenia’s first satellite, Hayasat-1, launched on December 1, is operational with established communication, according to the Center for Scientific Innovation’s press service.
● Armenian wrestlers secured three medals in the Youth World Boxing Championships in Yerevan. Vagharshak Keyan (48 kg) won gold, while Aren Kharatyan (52 kg) and Samvel Siramargyan (70 kg) claimed silver.
● The “Wings of Tatev” cable car was once again honored as the world’s best, receiving the World Travel Awards-2023.
-
Monday, December 3, Georgia. The 24th Tbilisi International Film Festival has concluded
● The 24th Tbilisi International Film Festival concluded with awards:
• Best feature-length film: “The Draw,” directed by Zaza Khalvashi.
• Best short fiction film: “Supra,” directed by Mariam Bitsadze.
• Best feature-length documentary: “Requiem for Hot Days of Summer,” directed by Giorgi Parkosadze.
• Best Short Documentary: “Igi,” directed by Aki Manuki.
• European Union Human Rights in Film Award: Iranian director Abbas Amini for “Endless Borders” and director Luka Beradze for the documentary “Smiling Georgia.”
• DOCA Award by the Georgian Documentary Film Association: Danish director Leah Glob for “Apollonia, Apollonia.”
● In Tbilisi, there was an attempted attack on a police officer; the attacker was detained, and both are hospitalized. The corresponding criminal code article carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years.
● Nearly 3.5 thousand illegal prescriptions for potent psychotropic drugs were issued this year by three medical companies – “Health for All” and two branches of the “Outpatient Clinic.” The Ministry of Health termed this an unprecedented violation, leading to an investigation.
● The strike continues at the Darketi mine in Chiatura, with a total of 13 mines stopped. Workers demand higher wages and improved working conditions. Negotiations with the owner company, Georgian Manganese, ended without result; the next round is scheduled for December 5th.
● The Georgian editorial office of Radio Liberty explored the spontaneous process of political street art in Tbilisi. Buildings are regularly adorned with anti-Russian, pro-Ukrainian, and pro-Israeli content, forming a social network of commentary and expression.
-
