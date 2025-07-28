Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, July 28, Azerbaijan.
● “Baku expects Moscow to take responsibility for the Azerbaijani passenger plane shot down over its territory during the Baku–Grozny flight. We know how it happened; it’s no longer a secret,” said presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, according to the pro-government outlet Report. “There have been no fundamental changes in Russian-Azerbaijani relations, but in recent months there has been a sense of misunderstanding and growing tension. Incidents can happen between neighboring countries. To resolve them, ensuring justice is important,” Hajiyev said.
● Germany can make a significant contribution to economic transformation in the South Caucasus, said presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev in an interview with Berliner Zeitung. “Germany has high authority in the region. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recently visited Baku and is highly respected in Azerbaijan. So, Germany could do more not only in peace policy but especially in the economic transformation of the South Caucasus. We expect German companies to be more active,” Hajiyev said.
● Hikmet Hajiyev also commented on reports of a possible U.S. company’s involvement in controlling part of the potential Zangezur Corridor, which would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenia. Baku insists the road must be extraterritorial, while Yerevan maintains it will not relinquish control over it. “Whether Armenia cooperates with U.S. companies is their business. We are focused on our own efforts, expanding transport links and establishing contacts with all our neighbors — Georgia, Iran, and Russia. Overall, such connections will benefit the entire region. If Armenia is ready, we’d like to jointly develop the Trans-Caucasus transport corridor,” Hajiyev said.
Earlier, Spanish outlet Periodista Digital reported that Armenia had accepted a U.S. proposal to create the Zangezur Corridor, but Yerevan later denied it.
● “A new wave of revanchism is emerging in Armenian society, with attempts to challenge the current status quo. Signs of ideological indoctrination among Armenian youth promoting confrontation and new wars are visible. Azerbaijan finds this unacceptable,” said Hikmet Hajiyev. In his view, Armenia’s government should focus on instilling the idea of peace in its society. “An important step toward ending all this would be amending Armenia’s constitution to remove its territorial claims against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.
● Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “In foreign policy, we prioritize strengthening relations with neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Persian Gulf coastal states. Iran will expand relations with BRICS members, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union (led by Russia). In this process, we will coordinate our actions with Russia, China, Europe, and other countries.”
● The Milli Majlis (Parliament) has approved legislative amendments tightening conditions for NGOs’ operations and increasing fines and penalties for violations. Previously, NGOs needed government approval to receive grants; now this also applies to service contracts. Lawyer Samed Rahimli told Meydan TV that “this amendment completely eliminates the possibility of working under service contracts, which remained the only way for NGOs to earn income after foreign grants were banned in 2015 without prior government approval.” “These legal changes violate Azerbaijan’s international obligations and the constitutional right to freedom of association,” Rahimli said.
● Georgian Education Minister Givi Mikanadze visited Baku. Discussions included an initiative to open a joint STEAM Education Center in Tbilisi, offering a multidisciplinary approach combining science, technology, arts, and mathematics. During the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, they agreed to resume the joint working group on education and culture starting in August. Mikanadze invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Georgia.
● The Georgian-Azerbaijani Youth Forum is taking place from July 22 to 28 in Quba, Baku, and Sumgayit. Ninety students are participating, exploring the cultures of both countries. The next stage of the forum will be held in Georgia.
● At the State Flight Academy in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine, a memorial exhibition has opened honoring Azerbaijan’s national hero Aleksandr Kalyaninov. He was the co-pilot of the Azerbaijani passenger plane shot down by Russian air defenses near Grozny last December. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died. According to the investigation, the pilots’ professional actions prevented an even greater tragedy. The academy staff initiated the permanent exhibition, supported by Ukrainian MP Roman Hryshchuk and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine. Over 60 Azerbaijani cadets are currently studying at the academy.
