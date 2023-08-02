The US Embassy is ready to help Kutaisi Airport become an export hub

Kutaisi airport as export hub

According to the US Embassy in Georgia, it is ready to help Kutaisi airport become a center for exporting agricultural products.

“Kutais airport has great potential to become a transport hub. Of particular note is the great benefits that it will bring to farmers in Western Georgia if it becomes an export hub for agricultural products.

The USA is ready to help the Kutaisi airport in this direction. We are already in close cooperation, working on the maintenance of the aircraft repair center, strengthening marketing and training of employees,” the embassy said in a statement.

