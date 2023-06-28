EU Office on Sanctions

According to the EU Special Representative for Sanctions, David O’Sullivan, the European Union is disappointed that Georgia is not joining the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, although they “understand” it considering the geopolitical context.

Most attempts to evade sanctions are being made at land borders, although control over the airspace should also be strengthened, said Kumar Iyer, the representative of the Foreign Office of the United Kingdom, who is currently on an official visit to Georgia.

During a joint press conference, Kumar Iyer and James O’Brien, the Head of the Sanctions Coordination Office at the U.S. Department of State, explained that the main purpose of their visit is to develop mechanisms for monitoring the possible import of sanctioned equipment into Russia from neighboring countries.

“If the established system continues to function, it will enable us to determine whether there is trade in prohibited goods,” said O’Brien.

The Goal is to Prevent Russian Military from Obtaining Weapons That Kill People in Ukraine, Says Jim O’Brien. According to him, a great deal of work has been done in Georgia, and a complex system has been established to ensure compliance with sanctions.

“Our cooperation with Georgia focuses on specific electronic devices. And I want to emphasize that we are not trying to stop all business; we are not imposing sanctions on Russian food products, fertilizers, and consumer goods. Without prohibiting this trade, however, we want to concentrate on prohibiting goods that can be used on the battlefield,” said O’Brien.

“A country aspiring to join the European Union must comply with our foreign policy, among other things. But we also assess the specific situation in which Georgia finds itself from an economic and geopolitical standpoint. Considering this context, in which Georgia has to trade with Russia, we understand why Georgia does not join the sanctions. And over the past two days, we have seen that the Georgian government takes very seriously the issue of preventing the country from being used as a platform to bypass sanctions,” added O’Sullivan.

According to his explanation, there is a crucial bilateral plan called the “EU-Georgia Association Agenda” that aims to deepen partnership and cooperation between the EU and Georgia. Therefore, O’Sullivan expresses hope that Georgia will become a member of the European Union in the near future.

“Hence, this question of sanctions, which will remain relevant for a very long time, should be resolved in a way that does not hinder our bilateral cooperation in the future,” concluded O’Sullivan.

The delegation currently visiting Georgia consists of James O’Brien, the Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. Department of State, David O’Sullivan, the EU Special Representative for Sanctions, and Kumar Ayyar, the representative of the British Foreign Office.

According to POLITICO, in the spring of 2023, David O’Sullivan visited Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan to observe potential ways to bypass the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia.

In an interview with Voice of America, James O’Brien explained that Georgia fully complies with the financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, although there has been an increase in the transit of certain electronic devices to Russia, which is no longer considered legal.

Furthermore, during the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), O’Brien stated that Russia is attempting to evade specific sanctions with the help of other states, hindering the achievement of comprehensive restrictions.