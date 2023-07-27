fbpx
"We need to know what is being loaded on planes flying from Georgia to Russia" - U.S. State Department Sanctions Policy Coordinator

James O’Brien on flights to Russia

The US State Department wants to know what is loaded on planes flying from Georgia to Russia, said James O’Brien, coordinator of sanctions policy at the US State Department.

Answering a question from Senator Jeanne Shaheen about the danger from the resumption of flights between Georgia and Russia, O’Brien said that so far there is no cause for concern, but problems are certainly possible.

“I was in Tbilisi with colleagues from the European Union and Great Britain. We were there as a united front. I think we have encouraging news: the Georgian customs services are taking real steps to limit the supply of military equipment to Russia. We want the customs services to fully control the movement of all goods across the Georgian border – air or land.

This is a continuous effort and we provide a lot of help in this regard. Georgia is a good partner in terms of transparency. Now the question is whether we can get accurate data in the future and clearly control what happens with the resumed flights between Georgia and Russia.”

O’Brien and EU Special Representative for Sanctions Affairs David O’Sullivan visited Tbilisi in late June.

O’Brien told VOA that Georgia is in full compliance with the financial sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, although the transit of electronic devices to Russia, which are no longer legal, has increased.

