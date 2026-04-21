Two people detained in Georgia for joining Islamic State

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) says two people suspected of links to the Islamic State (ISIL) have been detained in Batumi following a special operation carried out in different regions of the country. One of those detained is a foreign national, while the other is a Georgian citizen.

The SSG said the operation formed part of measures conducted in the Gardabani municipality and the Adjara region. The Counter-Terrorism Centre had prior information about the individuals, including details of their entry into Georgia and their intended activities.

According to investigators, the suspects arrived in Georgia separately and stayed in rented accommodation. They had been under surveillance on the basis of court authorisation.

The investigation found that the detainees were members of the Islamic State group. They had sworn allegiance — a so-called “bayat” — which was recorded on video and sent to the organisation’s leaders. The SSG said the suspects were prepared to follow instructions from the group’s leadership.

The investigation also found that the suspects had planned to leave Georgia and travel to another country to join Islamic State militants.

As a result of investigative actions, law enforcement officers seized electronic devices, mobile phones, unregistered SIM cards, items bearing the group’s symbols, masks, personal documents and other materials relevant to the case.

The investigation is being conducted under Article 328 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers joining a terrorist organisation of a foreign state and assisting terrorist activities. The offence carries a prison sentence of between 10 and 17 years.

ISIL in Georgia