Iran’s envoy to Georgia: 'No country is immune to the consequences of the regional crisis'

Iran’s ambassador to Georgia, Ali Mojani, has said in a Facebook post that no country is immune to the consequences of the regional crisis.

The post is accompanied by a symbolic image—a warning on a car mirror reading “Objects in mirror are closer than they appear”—presented as a metaphor for how current events are perceived.

Ali Mojani said: “No one can ignore one fact about Donald Trump and US policy: when some countries, willingly or not, hastily give up their space and territory to external adventurers, the price is sooner or later paid within the country itself.

Today, the signs are clear: disruptions to export routes, capital outflows, and growing public anxiety over the consequences of a protracted war, as well as risks of escalation—including the threat of the United States using nuclear weapons—all of this stands before decision-makers in smaller countries.

Now, on the thirty-second day of the war [with Iran], the White House is even considering the possibility of shifting the costs of this conflict onto countries located to the south.

This is where short-term decisions and miscalculations turn into long-term challenges.

Those who yesterday aligned themselves with Donald Trump are now being forced to pay the price for that choice.”

It is not clear whether the ambassador’s statement is linked to the 30 March phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to official information, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including security in the Caucasus and the Black Sea region.

Statement by Iran’s ambassador to Georgia