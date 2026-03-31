Lasha Tugushi, head of the Liberal Academy, has commented on the phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, saying that, against the backdrop of the war with Iran, it signals a difficult situation in the region, while there are no signs of any “reset” in US–Georgia relations.

On 30 March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The two sides are reported to have discussed issues of mutual interest, including security in the Caucasus and the Black Sea region.

Lasha Tugushi said: “We know what is happening in the Black Sea region—a devastating war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. There is also a second very serious conflict linked to Iran. Take a ruler and draw a straight line—look at how close Iran is to Georgia. These two states are very close. Geography matters greatly. It is absolutely clear why this call took place, especially as the situation around Iran could escalate even further. For example, a ground operation could begin or even heavier bombardments could follow.

Naturally, Georgia’s proximity to the conflict zone is important for the United States, which is the main actor in this situation. I am surprised there have been no visits so far, given the scale of the challenges facing both the world and the US. I expected that some kind of visit would already have taken place, as Georgia occupies an important position due to its geopolitical location. This call reflects only that. We have not seen any signs of a ‘reset’ in US–Georgia relations or a return to their previous level of cooperation.

We used to have very strong relations with the United States. Where are they now? A single phone call under the current circumstances means nothing. I cannot be optimistic about this—and there is no reason to be. A ‘reset’ would imply cooperation across many areas, from democracy to security. We have seen nothing concrete beyond a phone call, which does not carry the meaning that the ruling Georgian Dream party is trying to attach to it.”

“It is very difficult to assess a specific action when we do not fully know its content. It is hard to speak about details. I am sure it will be linked not only to politics, but also to security issues.

We can, however, discuss certain trends. Given the recent state of Georgia’s relations with Iran, as well as its strained ties with the West, it is natural to raise questions about possible shifts in this direction.

Meeting with a Hamas leader and lighting up the Tbilisi TV tower in the colours of the Iranian flag is an unwise and, moreover, reckless policy. In the current geopolitical situation, the Georgian authorities have taken clearly wrong steps.

If further escalation occurs, there are concerns that Georgia could find itself in a dangerous situation.”

Phone call between Rubio and Kobakhidze