U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Georgia’s prime minister

Rubio spoke with Kobakhidze

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The U.S. State Department released the information. According to the statement, they discussed areas of mutual interest including security in the Caucasus and Black Sea region.

Irakli Kobakhidze, in turn, says he held a productive phone call with Marco Rubio, during which they discussed a “reset of the partnership” and Georgia’s role in the Caucasus region.

“I had a productive phone conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We discussed the importance of resetting our partnership and strengthening Georgia’s role as a strong partner in the South Caucasus.

We are committed to deepening ties between Georgia and the United States, promoting regional stability, and enhancing connectivity,” Kobakhidze said.

News in Georgia