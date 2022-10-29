"If Armenia accepts the Russian plan, will the Kremlin guarantee security?" - Pashinyan

Pashinyan on the Russian “peace plan”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on October 29 at the congress of the ruling Civil Contract party and made several policy statements. In brief:

CSTO does not really exist

In January 2021 an agreement was reached within the framework of the CSTO that violation of the border of Armenia would become a red line for its allies.

CSTO – Collective Security Treaty Organization, established and operating under the auspices of Russia, includes six permanent members: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan.

On May 12, 2021, Azerbaijan violated the Armenian border at the Sotk-Khoznavar section. Armenia demanded the activation of the relevant CSTO mechanisms.

[The CSTO] said in response: yes, but the border does not seem to be demarcated.



It turns out that if one of the member states of the organization does not have a legally demarcated border, then the CSTO has no jurisdiction: which means that there is no such organization.

Position of Armenia: there is a border, and there are obligations

There is a state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is the administrative border of the Soviet Union, and it has been violated.

The CSTO has obligations, just as Russia has obligations in a bilateral format, and they must fulfill them.

The issue of Karabakh – Western and Russian options, and how guaranteed they are

The entire world community, without exception, considers Karabakh a part of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, they try to give the Armenian public the impression that there is a proposal from Russia on the Karabakh issue which is positive for Armenia, and there is a proposal from the West that does not meet its interests.

There are also allegations that the Armenian government is rejecting the Russian plan and accepting the Western plan. But this has nothing to do with reality.

One of the proposals from the West is to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani issue without mentioning Karabakh.

The cornerstone of the Russian plan is that the Russian Federation is the guarantor of the security of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Armenia in January 2021, and then in September 2022, agreed to this Russian plan. If this is the basis, Pashinyan will be ready for a meeting with Putin and Aliyev in Sochi scheduled for October 31 to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, and a document on extending the mandate of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh for the next 10-20 years.

“This is a trilateral document, and if Armenia and Russia come to an agreement, they will be in the majority,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

