Husband kills wife in Georgia. 160 women have been killed in the country in past six years

A murder has occurred in the city of Surami in eastern Georgia, with a husband shooting his young wife while she was sleeping.

The murdered woman was the mother of three children.

An investigation into premeditated homicide has been opened.

Femicide in Georgia: a chronicle of tragedy The state and public seem unable to protect women who are systematically targeted

Statistics: 160 women killed

According to the Public Defender, in Georgia over the past six years, 160 women have been killed.

Since the beginning of 2020, 9 women have been killed in Georgia, 16 in 2019 and 135 in 2014-2018.

The latest report on femicide, prepared by the Ombudsman, was published on June 30, 2020.

According to the Monitoring Report on the Killing of Women for 2014-2018, women in Georgia are most often killed by their own husbands, partners, ex-husbands / partners, regardless of whether they have ever lived together.

According to statistics, the most common motive for killing is “revenge” or “jealousy”. More often than not, the home is the scene of the crime, and knives are the most used weapons.

As for sentences, the most severe punishment for killing a woman – life imprisonment – was applied in 2018.

A Mtskheta district court in 2017 issued the mildest sentence for the murder of a woman – 1 year in prison.

According to the report, the motive for gender-based crime is most often revealed in the testimony of the accused, who say they acted as they did because

the woman refused to marry them or that the ex-wife refused to make peace.

“These killings are viewed as a kind of punishment of the woman by the man for her free choice. There are also cases where ex-husbands ‘punished’ their wives for relationships with another man,” the report said.