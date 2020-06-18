Gender roles in Georgia: who does the diapers and who leads the country

The United Nations Population Fund in Georgia has published the results of a study entitled Men, Women and Gender Relations in Georgia.

UN experts examined the distribution of responsibilities in a Georgian family, surveying 2,408 respondents in 2019. A similar study was conducted in 2013. As it turns out, little has changed since then.

Equality of women and men

● In Georgia, men do not believe that the strengthening of the position of women will occur at the expense of men’s rights.

● Gender equality is still far away. For example, four out of 10 men are convinced that a man will do the same job better than a woman, even if their qualifications are considered the same.

● Only 45 percent of men are positive about involving women in politics. And 72 percent of women are positive about this process. However, at the same time, the majority considers politics to be a male occupation.

● Women, like men, find it difficult to find work. Most respondents said it is more difficult for a woman than a man to build a career, and that the main obstacles in this path are family and family obligations.

Family leadership

● Respondents believe that in the family, both men and women have the same rights when it comes to drawing up a household budget. However, many still believe that when it comes to large expenses, the decisive vote remains with the man. This opinion is shared by 68 percent of men and 34 percent of women. In 2013, 68 percent of women and 88 percent of men thought so.

● In a Georgian family, most of the housework is still assigned to the woman – cooking, cleaning and caring for children. Women acknowledge that household chores interfere with career growth, but do not express particular discontent. Both men and women are generally satisfied with the distribution of home responsibilities. It was the same in 2013.

Domestic violence

● In Georgia, women still avoid talking about physical and sexual abuse by a partner.

● For example, one of three men and one of four women believe a wife cannot refuse sex to her husband.

● One of two men believe domestic violence is an internal affair of the family.

● One of five women admits having experienced emotional abuse.

● Women are often subjected to economic pressure by men. Every third man admits to having perpetrated this, but does not seem to consider this act egregious.

Sexual and mental Health

● Most respondents believe that couples should address issues of contraception together. However, ultimate responsibility for questions pertaining to pregnancy are left to women.

● Women who have had an abortion noted that they made this decision with the consent of the partner. Men whose partners terminated the pregnancy usually pay for this procedure.

● Most respondents consider themselves healthy.

● Every fifth man admits that he has not visited a doctor for at least five years.

● One in three respondents admitted to experiencing signs of depression over the past two weeks.

‘Male’ and ‘female’ characteristics

● The survey found most men consider hyper-sexuality the most importance aspect of masculinity. Of every 10 respondents, six said they were always ready for sex.

● Alcohol consumption is also considered a male affair. Out of every 10 women surveyed, eight said that they had not drank alcohol even in moderate doses for over a year. For men, the situation is the opposite – out of every 10, only over the course of the year had not consumed alcohol.

Childhood and family

● The study revealed that attitudes toward family affairs developed in childhood. For example, out of 10 respondents, only two reported that their fathers did household chores — preparing food and cleaning.

● At the same time, 50% of respondents recalled their fathers providing childcare.

● One of five men reported receiving punishment at school. In women, only one out of 10 experienced this.

● In childhood, one in ten – regardless of gender – was punished at home.

Child care

● In Georgia, caring for a child is considered a woman’s responsibility.

● One of two fathers has never changed a baby’s diaper and clothes and never bathed him.

● One of four fathers admitted that he had never helped his child with school lessons, and 20% of fathers never spoke with their children about their problems.

● At the same time, one of two fathers believes that going with a child to the doctor, playing with the child, having a heart-to-heart talk or taking a child to school is just as much his responsibility as the mother’s.

● 66% of mothers and fathers admitted that they can severely punish children if necessary. 15 percent of mothers and six percent of fathers physically punish their children.

● More than half of the respondents did not even know that Georgian legislation allows fathers to take maternity leave. Half of respondents support this.

● One of two men accompany their partners to the gynecologist.

Domestic violence

● Most respondents are aware that Georgia has a law prohibiting domestic violence against women.

Homophobia

● In Georgia, homophobic sentiments are still strong.

● Men are more homophobic than women, but to a small extent.

● 54 percent of women and 81 percent of men said they would never maintain friendships with homosexuals.

● The vast majority believe that homosexuals should not have the right to work with children.

● 83 percent of men and 74 percent of women find it shameful to have a gay child.