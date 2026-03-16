Бегемот из Тбилисского зоопарка

The hippo Begi spends most of the day in the water. When he sees his keeper, Davit Kalandadze, he immediately knows it is time to eat and moves onto land. “He really loves to snack. He adores fresh grass, but he loves beetroot the most,” Davit says.

“Sometimes, when he gets angry, Begi chews on the metal at the bottom of the enclosure. It does not happen often, just a few times a year — maybe he simply gets tired of being alone,” Davit says.

Davit Kalandadze has looked after Begi for many years. “He recognises my voice and comes over straight away when he hears it,” the keeper says with a smile.

In this vlog from Tbilisi Zoo, we tell the story of Begi the hippo and his keeper Davit Kalandadze.

Begi is the most famous resident of Tbilisi Zoo. The story of the hippo that escaped from the flooded zoo during the 13 June 2015 disaster and ended up on the city’s streets spread around the world. Many animals died in the flood, but Begi survived. He now lives peacefully at Tbilisi Zoo.

The image of Begi wandering through central Tbilisi in confusion inspired many artists and volunteers. On the seventh anniversary of the disaster, a monument to the hippo was even installed in Mziuri Park.

Tbilisi Zoo‘s history spans nearly a century. It was founded on 10 February 1927 on the basis of the Caucasian Society for the Acclimatisation of Animals, which had been keeping wild animals since the early 20th century, though without official zoo status.



The zoo was originally built on 70 hectares in the Vere River gorge. Over the years, the expansion of the capital — and later the devastating flood of 13 June 2015 — significantly reduced the territory of the old zoo. Today, it covers five hectares and is home to around 1,500 animals, each with its own story.



In this video series, we will introduce you to the residents of Tbilisi Zoo. We will show how their day unfolds, how they interact with other animals and people, and how their behaviour changes depending on the weather and the season. Get ready to hear many fascinating stories.

Бегемот из Тбилисского зоопарка

Новости, события в Грузии