Armenian government housing program for Karabakh Armenians

Housing for Karabakh Armenians

Armenian government to support resettled Karabakh Armenians with housing assistance.

The program is still under development. It aims to help over 100,000 people build or buy homes. Each family member may receive around $7,500, with minors not required to repay. Adults must repay within 10 years. Benefits are planned for needy families and vulnerable groups, but only Armenian citizens can participate.

This is what we know about the assistance program for Karabakh Armenians so far.

“This is a significant and crucial project”

“This is a significant and crucial project,” stated Gnel Sanosyan, the minister of territorial administration and infrastructure.

Sanosyan revealed that multiple relevant ministries and departments are involved in discussing the housing support program for resettled individuals.

“We are considering various options. These could include existing apartments, new constructions, and introducing a certain voucher system,” explained the minister.

In the first phase, housing will be provided to those with three or more children

Initially, housing will be provided to families with three or more children, says deputy prime minister Tigran Khachatryan. There are over four thousand such families. Support will then extend to families with two and one minor child, followed by other groups.

The deputy prime minister says that “it’s not necessary for these apartments to be located in the capital.” Specifically, he mentioned apartments within the price range of 15–18 million [about $37,500–$45,000] that are available in the regions:

“Our observations show that only in four cities does the price per square meter exceed 200 thousand [about $500]. These are Abovyan, Dilijan, Tsaghkadzor, and Echmiadzin. In other cities, the price per square meter is lower. This means that the provided amount should be sufficient to purchase a home or apartment there.”

In ten years, they will become the full owners of the property

Deputy minister of labor and social Issues, David Khachatryan:

‘After purchasing an apartment, people will have the right to live in it for 10 years, and then they will become full owners of the property.’

According to him, the amount of three million drams provided by the government must be repaid by all working-age individuals within ten years. After this period, they will become full-fledged owners of the property and acquire rights to it. Khachatryan emphasized that the requirement to return the amount does not apply to minors. Certain benefits will be provided to pensioners and other vulnerable groups.

He did not rule out that the state might provide a larger amount for purchasing housing in some cities and villages. The possibility and list of these settlements are still under discussion.

As the deputy minister said, this is a large-scale project, which could take five years to implement.

‘All those forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh will have the opportunity to use the support, regardless of when they left. Except for families displaced from those areas of Karabakh for which a housing provision program is already being implemented,‘ he stated.

David Khachatryan referred to those who lost their homes during the 2020 war. At that time, many relocated to Armenia, as their settlements came under the control of Azerbaijan. And for them, the government of Armenia developed another housing program.

David Khachatryan also reported that those who ‘for objective reasons’ will not be able to build houses or buy apartments will be provided with social housing.