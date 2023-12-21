Compensation of tuition fees

The Armenian government has decided to compensate tuition fees for another 935 students from Nagorno-Karabakh who studied in Armenia before the war of September 2023. After the end of hostilities, almost the entire Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh moved to Armenia, and those students who studied in the universities of Nagorno-Karabakh began to study in Armenian universities.

As for their tuition fees, the decision to compensate them was made a few weeks ago. For this purpose, the government allocated an additional 842 million drams ($2,105,000).

More than 1,800 students from Nagorno-Karabakh pursue their studies in Armenian universities. The Armenian government will partially or fully compensate the tuition fees of all Karabakh students.

“In this case, there is no task to restore the right to education”

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan specified that the new decision concerns those students who were already students of Armenian universities before the September events. In their case, the government is not tasked with restoring their rights. They only need financial support:

“There are two groups of students. Funding for the education of one group came from their families, who are now deprived of the opportunity to provide this support for known reasons. The tuition of the other was paid for by the NK authorities. Now this source of financing can’t be used either.”

According to the Minister, it is about 935 students.

The government will allocate 264 million drams ($660,000) to compensate the first semester fees of this group of students.

More than 4,000 students from universities and colleges received compensation

The data of students of NK middle professional education and higher education institutions who moved after September 19, 2023 and were transferred to Armenian state educational institutions have already been processed.

In total, there are about 1836 university students (1728 are studying at the bachelor’s level, 108 at the master’s level). About 440 million drams ($1,100,000) have been allocated to compensate their tuition fees for the first semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

2524 displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh continue their education in specialized secondary and vocational educational institutions. About 402 million drams ($1,005,000) have been allocated for this group.

“If additional data appears, students who are still not included in the educational process will apply to us, an additional decision will be made regarding their inclusion in the program,” assured Education Minister Zhanna Andreasyan.

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Compensation of tuition fees