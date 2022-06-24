"Home, to Europe" - another large-scale rally will be held in Tbilisi on June 24

Pro-European rally in Tbilisi

Today, on June 24, another large-scale rally is planned in Tbilisi. The action will take place on Rustaveli Avenue, in front of the Georgian Parliament, at 20:00.

The “Home, to Europe” is organized by the “Shame” movement and other public organizations.

According to the organizers of the action, on June 24, demands for the deoligarchization of Georgia will be announced and an action plan will be presented.

“Whatever promises the government makes, we do not believe that it will be true to its word, because for years it only proved its loyalty to the oligarch.

They broke a promise made to the Georgian people when the draft law on proportional electoral system was rejected, and they broke a promise to Europe when they sabotaged an agreement reached with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel. Therefore, we, the Georgian people, must take responsibility for the implementation of reforms.

The previous large-scale rally took place on June 20. It turned out to be historical – the goals of Bidzina Ivanishvili and the goals of the Georgian people turned out to be drastically different, which the whole world clearly saw. However, we have no means for complacency – the Georgian people must defend Georgia’s European choice”, the organizers said in a statement.