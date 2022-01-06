Head of National Center for Disease Control: Omicron Covid-19 strain wave hits Georgia

Omicron strain is spreading in Georgia

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, a new wave of Covid-19 is hitting Georgia, which has most likely been caused by the Omicron strain.

According to him, 159 people in Georgia are currently infected with Omicron. As for the severity, according to Gamkrelidze, the disease is mild.

“I will tell you a relatively detailed analysis of the 159 cases that were confirmed in the morning, in 17% we had re-infection, 67% are fully vaccinated. All 159 cases are relatively mild.

The number of vaccines in the country at this stage is enough for all people to be vaccinated and get a booster”, Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

The new Omicron strain was first identified in November in South Africa. Various countries, including Georgia, have imposed restrictions on eight African countries it had been confirmed in. Any person, regardless of nationality, who has a history of traveling to these countries in the last 14 days is subject to 14-day isolation / quarantine in the quarantine space upon entering Georgia.

The World Health Organization has declared a new strain ‘concerning’. Scientists say the new strain is the most common at the moment.