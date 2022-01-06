fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Head of National Center for Disease Control: Omicron Covid-19 strain wave hits Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Omicron strain is spreading in Georgia

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, a new wave of Covid-19 is hitting Georgia, which has most likely been caused by the Omicron strain.

According to him, 159 people in Georgia are currently infected with Omicron. As for the severity, according to Gamkrelidze, the disease is mild.

“I will tell you a relatively detailed analysis of the 159 cases that were confirmed in the morning, in 17% we had re-infection, 67% are fully vaccinated. All 159 cases are relatively mild.

The number of vaccines in the country at this stage is enough for all people to be vaccinated and get a booster”, Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

The new Omicron strain was first identified in November in South Africa. Various countries, including Georgia, have imposed restrictions on eight African countries it had been confirmed in. Any person, regardless of nationality, who has a history of traveling to these countries in the last 14 days is subject to 14-day isolation / quarantine in the quarantine space upon entering Georgia.

The World Health Organization has declared a new strain ‘concerning’. Scientists say the new strain is the most common at the moment.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews