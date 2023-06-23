Life after prison: What will Nika Gvaramia do now?

Gvaramia after prison

Nika Gvaramia, founder of Mtavari Arkhi TV, has made his first statements after leaving prison. He noted that the decision of the President of Georgia on pardoning was unexpected for him. According to Gvaramia, Salome Zurabishvili signed the amnesty act for her country.

“I was waiting for February-March, when I had to be released on parole. Even then, I didn’t expect that they would let me go, but at least I would have done something during that period if they didn’t let me go. But I didn’t expect anything before that. I have to respond to what Salome Zurabishvili announced today. I think she didn’t really do it for me, she did it for the country that she is the president of. I am afraid that this really adds dignity to her.”

Apology to Zurabishvili and demand for Saakashvili’s release



After leaving prison, Gvaramia apologized for videos in which he called Zurabishvili the “President of Russia”. Gvaramia also called on the President of Georgia to release the third President Mikheil Saakashvili.

“I am not going to be obstinate in my error. In the videos, which I highly doubt will be used against her these days, I don’t like myself in those videos. It is disgusting to treat a woman like that. I am sorry for that and I apologize to her for that. “She [Zurabishvili] should not be stubborn in her mistake as the president of this country and she should release Mikheil Saakashvili,.”

However, according to Gvaramia, he did not ask for pardon because he does not see himself as guilty.

“I didn’t think and still don’t think that I should ask for pardon, because I think I’m innocent. I am sure of this and I am also sure that I will definitely prove it.”

Gvaramia’s plans



As for Nika Gvaramia’s plans, he said that he has not made any decisions yet. “For me, the context is important, the feeling of what is really happening outside”, he said.

Gvaramia also said that he is not going to lead the “Main Channel”, although he will remain as its founder and his priority is getting the channel out of difficulties.

“Main Channel” has survived, it has shown that it feels great without me, I would say better than in my conditions, so I will do for “Main Channel” what no one else can do, neither in “Main Channel” nor anywhere else. This is primarily related to its recovery from the financial crisis, but it will be led by the one who is still in charge, Giorgi Gabunia, its director. I will address this proposal to the Supervisory Board. First of all, this will be what I will do,” Gvaramia said. He also noted that he does not know whether he will continue his relationship with television as a journalist.