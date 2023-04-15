fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Former Ombudsman of Georgia reproaches President for Gvaramia still being in prison

messenger vk-black email copy print

Nika Gvaramia in prison


Former Georgian Ombudsman Nino Lomjaria blames Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili for the fact that Nika Gvaramia, the founder of the opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV channel, is still in prison.

“If you believe that a particular person is in prison on a false charge, that there is a political motivation behind all this, and if at the same time you have leverage so that this person could be released from prison, there being political prisoners in the country is your responsibility.

The president has the power to counterbalance shortcomings in the judiciary or any political influence […] this leverage exists precisely because the president is responsible for fair justice in the country and intervenes when significant miscarriages of justice occur.

In this case, we really face such a significant shortcoming and, of course, the President is responsible for the fact that Nika Gvaramia is still in prison,” Lomjaria said on Mtavari Arkhi.

On the occasion of Easter, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned ten convicts, but Niki Gvaramia was not among them.

“Five convicts are completely released from their sentences. Sentences were reduced for three convicts, and two convicts were completely released from further probation,” the presidential administration said.

Gvaramia’s case was included in a recent US State Department report.

The report mentions that the Ombudsman’s Office, civil society and international human rights organizations have criticized the decision of the Tbilisi City Court ofd May 16, 2022, to sentence Gvaramia to three and a half years in prison on charges of abuse of power.

Citing Amnesty International, the report says that Gvaramia’s case revealed the “growing influence of the government on the courts in a number of cases” aimed at suppressing their critics and opponents.

The report also mentions that the Ombudsman and NGOs regard Gvaramia’s case as political persecution. According to them, journalists, NGOs and the international community have expressed serious concern about the Georgian government’s respect for freedom of speech.

Nika Gvaramia was arrested on May 16, 2022 and sentenced to three and a half years in prison for allegedly using a company car for family needs.

Most read

1

Georgia: 34 years since April 9 tragedy, when Soviet army massacred peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi

2

Two Azerbaijani soldiers find themselves on the territory of Armenia

3

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

4

What is the "Franklin Club" in Tbilisi, and why is the government unhappy about it?

5

"Positional fighting will escalate into large-scale aggression." Opinion from Yerevan

6

What happened on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia? Comment from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews