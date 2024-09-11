Azerbaijan: Arrested economist on hunger strike for 90 days

Gülen case in Azerbaijan: Hunger strike in prison

The health condition of economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike in prison for 90 days, has worsened. Relatives and human rights activists are raising the alarm, warning that his life is in danger. However, Gasimov refuses to end the hunger strike, protesting against his arrest, as he believes there are no grounds for his imprisonment and that all charges against him are fabricated.

According to his brother, Nazim Gasimov, during their last meeting a few days ago, Fazil’s condition deteriorated sharply.

“Fazil was so weakened that they brought him into the lawyer’s room in a wheelchair. We had just started talking when he he suddenly felt unwell. His speech became slurred. I started shouting for help.

A doctor arrived, measured his blood pressure, and found it had dropped to a critical level—50 over 30. They gave him an injection, and then his pressure was monitored. The last reading was 80 over 50. I stayed with him for four hours, begging him to eat, but he refused. Fazil told me he was innocent, that he hadn’t committed any crimes or done anything against the state,” Nazim shared.

“I begged him to end the hunger strike, but he was adamant. His health is deteriorating. He’s so weak that he can’t stand. His weight has dropped from 67 to 37 kg, and his hair has turned grey. His mind is disturbed, and it looks like he’s aged 30 years. Fazil said he will either be released or starve to death,” Nazim added.

Fazil Gasimov has been on hunger strike since June 14, protesting against his “criminal prosecution and the torture at the start of the investigation.” Due to his worsening condition, he was transferred from the pre-trial detention facility to a medical unit of the Penitentiary Service on July 26.

The young scholar was detained on August 7, 2023, in Turkey, where he was engaged in academic work. He was then brought to Azerbaijan and charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code (production, acquisition, or sale of counterfeit money as part of an organized group), the same charge that had already been filed against the economist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku.

Later, new charges were brought against Gasimov and Ibadoglu. The investigation claims that both are directly connected to the terrorist organization FETÖ, declared in Turkey, led by Fethullah Gülen, a religious leader residing in the United States. Allegedly, they were involved in religious-extremist activities.

According to the investigation, Gasimov was the one who handed counterfeit money to opposition politician and economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who had been arrested two weeks earlier.

Recently, in a statement addressed to the General Prosecutor, Ombudsman, and both local and international communities, Gasimov said he had given these testimonies under torture. He retracted his statements, declaring that he had never given Ibadoglu counterfeit money and had never discussed FETÖ with him.

Gubad Ibadoglu, who was released under police supervision in April after nine months of imprisonment, appealed to Fazil Gasimov, asking him to end his hunger strike.

“Dear Fazil, your situation deeply troubles me. My concern for you grows every day. You have done everything I expected from you, and you have nothing to apologies for. They are the ones who should apologize to both you and me for everything they’ve done to us.

Fazil, you know I care about you just as much as before. That’s why your health is very important to me and to our society. Fazil, I ask you, please, stop the hunger strike today, this hour, this minute, as soon as you read my letter. I am confident that we will soon meet in the freedom we both deserve,” reads Ibadoglu’s letter.

