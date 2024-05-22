Azerbaijan. The oppositionist Gubad Ibadoghlu case investigation will extend for 13 months

Gubad Ibadoghlu case investigation

In Azerbaijan, the investigation into the case of opposition politician and economist Gubad Ibadoglu has been extended by another month. Moreover, the measure of home detention against him has been replaced with police supervision. He is now permitted to travel within the country, provided he informs the police in advance and checks in at local police stations upon arrival.

As reported by the brother of the politician, Galib Toghrul, since Ibadoghlu is not in detention, the decision to extend the investigation until August 20 was made not by the court, but by the investigative body.

Toghrul noted that according to the legislation, the maximum duration of the investigation for the charges against Ibadoghlu could be 12 months, and only upon the recommendation of the Prosecutor General could it be extended for an additional month.

“This is exactly what happened,” remarked the brother of the politician, emphasizing that the total duration of the investigation into Ibadoghlu’s case would be 13 months.

However, the decision on house arrest, made on April 22, has now been changed to police supervision. Therefore, Ibadoghlu’s electronic bracelet was removed yesterday. This will allow Ibadoghlu to undergo examinations, including computer tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

Recently, Gubad Ibadoghlu announced the cessation of activities of the Azerbaijani Party of Democracy and Prosperity, which he leads.

Despite numerous appeals to the Ministry of Justice, the party failed to obtain state registration. According to the Political Parties Law adopted in early 2023, parties cannot operate without official registration. Moreover, the law now requires a minimum of 5,000 members for party registration, whereas previously only 1,000 members were required.

According to the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the OSCE, this law “introduced a number of new problematic provisions that could have a restrictive impact on pluralism in the country.”

After the enactment of this law, to avoid undesirable consequences for members of his party, Gubad Ibadoghlu issued an order to dissolve the central executive structures and terminate the activities of appointed leaders, taking full responsibility himself.

A week ago, on May 15, Ibadoghlu announced the final suspension of the party’s activities.

Gubad Ibadoghlu was detained on July 23 last year and charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (preparation, acquisition, or sale of counterfeit money or securities by an organized group). The next day, by the decision of the Narimanov District Court of Baku, he was remanded in custody for three months and 26 days for the period of investigation. Later, Ibadoghlu’s pre-trial detention was extended twice.

On the day of his arrest, $40,000 was found in Gubad Ibadoghlu’s office, some of which, it is claimed, turned out to be counterfeit.

However, the opposition figure stated that the money was planted by the police.

On August 25, he was charged with a new offense under Article 167-3.1 (manufacturing, storing, distributing religious-extremist materials) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to information released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one of the five people detained in a special operation related to FETÖ [the movement of religious leader Fethullah Gülen recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey — JAMnews] was found to have connections with Ibadoghlu, which led to his involvement in the investigation.

Shortly thereafter, Turkish law enforcement authorities detained another economist and scholar, Fazil Gasimov, who lives and works in Istanbul, and handed him over to the Azerbaijani government. According to official information, he was arrested in connection with Gubad Ibadoghlu’s case, and he was also charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Gubad Ibadoghlu stated that this accusation was also absurd and refused to give testimony in protest.

On April 22, the opposition politician was placed under house arrest by the decision of the Court of Appeals. However, Ibadoghlu stated that he intends to continue fighting until the criminal prosecution against him is terminated.

This case has attracted international attention. Political figures, scholars, and human rights organizations from the United States and Europe have called on Baku to drop the charges against Ibadoghlu and cease his persecution. Several human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.