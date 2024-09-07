fbpx
Traffic in Baku paralyzed again ahead of Formula 1 races

Formula 1 in Baku

From September 13 to 15, Baku will host the next stage of the Formula 1 World Championship. A couple of weeks before the “Azerbaijan Grand Prix,” traffic in the capital has come to a standstill. The city center is completely fenced off, with restricted vehicle movement. Public transport routes have been altered, and nearly all central streets, where the races will take place, are closed. The remaining streets are overwhelmed by the influx of vehicles.

Most residents of the capital are complaining about the inconvenience.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of only two Formula 1 races held directly on city streets, which are normally used for regular traffic. The other such race is held annually in Monte Carlo, a city with a population of fewer than three thousand people. All other championship races in different countries take place on specially built tracks outside urban areas.

The Baku stage of the “royal races” will take place for the seventh time. It has been held since 2017, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contract for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix expired in 2023, but Azerbaijani authorities have secured an extension until 2026.

