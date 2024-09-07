Traffic in Baku paralyzed again ahead of Formula 1 races

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of only two Formula 1 races held directly on city streets, which are normally used for regular traffic. The other such race is held annually in Monte Carlo, a city with a population of fewer than three thousand people. All other championship races in different countries take place on specially built tracks outside urban areas.

The Baku stage of the “royal races” will take place for the seventh time. It has been held since 2017, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contract for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix expired in 2023, but Azerbaijani authorities have secured an extension until 2026.