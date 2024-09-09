In Azerbaijan, Abzas Media case investigation extended until the end of the year

Abzas Media case investigation extended

In Azerbaijan, the detention period for all suspects in the Abzas Media case, as well as the investigation period, has been extended. The investigation is now expected to conclude within 13 months, the maximum allowed duration for investigations by law enforcement in the country.

Abzas Media case investigation extended till the end of 2024

On September 7, the pretrial detention of Ulvi Hasanli, director of the independent online publication Abzas Media; Sevinj Vagifgyzy, editor-in-chief; Mahammad Kekalov, deputy director; and journalists Hafiz Babaly and Nargiz Absalamova was extended by three months.

Now, Judge Sahiba Hajiyeva of the Khatai District Court in Baku granted the investigative body’s request to prolong their detention.

As they were brought into court, they shouted slogans.

“No one can silence us!“ declared Sevinj Vagifgyzy.

Nargiz Absalamova stated that “No one can silence the free press,” adding that their arrest was politically motivated.

“Prison is the place for those who put me here,” said investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly.

On September 6, the pretrial detention of journalist Elnara Gasimova and economist Farid Mehralizade, also arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media case,” was extended.

The joint request by the investigative body and prosecutors was reviewed in both hearings, presided over by Judge Sulkhana Hajiyeva at the Khatai District Court in Baku.

According to the court’s decision, Elnara Gasimova’s detention was extended until November 13, while Farid Mehralizade’s detention was extended until December 19.

In her court statement, Elnara Gasimova argued that there were no legal grounds for extending their detention.

“They are extending our arrest because of COP29. These charges should not be brought against us, but against those implicated in the corruption crimes we’ve investigated,” she said.

Earlier that day, Judge Sulkhana Hajiyeva reviewed and granted the investigative body’s request to extend the investigation period for the “Abzas Media case.”

The investigation must conclude within 13 months from its start—by December 20, 2024, which is the maximum allowed under Azerbaijani law.

The criminal prosecution in the “Abzas Media case” began on November 20, 2023. On that day, the outlet’s director, Ulvi Hasanli, and his deputy, Mahammad Kekalov, were detained. The following day, editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgyzy was arrested at the airport upon returning to the country.

Arrests in connection with the case continued until January 2024, including the detention of Abzas Media reporters Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasimova, as well as investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly.

On June 1, renowned economist Farid Mehralizade was also arrested as part of the “Abzas Media case.” However, he denies any connection to the media outlet, and Abzas Media has issued a statement confirming that they have never collaborated with the detained economist.

Initially, all those involved in the case were charged with smuggling. Later, they faced additional, more serious charges under seven articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code: 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with significant income), 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (money laundering by an organized group), 206.4 (smuggling by an organized group), 320.1 and 320.2 (document forgery and use of forged documents), and 213.2.1 (group tax evasion).

These charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to 12 years, compared to the initial 8 years under the earlier charges.

The journalists deny all charges and link their arrests to the corruption investigations published by Abzas Media.

According to human rights advocates, the independent outlet Abzas Media faced repression due to its publication of corruption investigations involving high-ranking officials and their relatives.