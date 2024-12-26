Germany's Foreign Ministry: EU considers further measures against Georgian Dream

EU sanctions against Georgian Dream

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the European Union is considering additional measures against the ruling party Georgian Dream.

In her statement, Baerbock emphasized that the responsibility for undermining democracy in Georgia lies with the leaders of Georgian Dream, and they must take action to resolve the political crisis.

Large-scale protests began in Georgia in late November 2024 after Irakli Kobakhidze, the Prime Minister appointed by Georgian Dream, announced that the government was suspending the country’s EU integration process until the end of 2028. Kobakhidze’s statement followed a European Parliament resolution which declared the parliamentary elections on October 26 to be fraudulent, calling for new elections and sanctions against the leaders of “Georgian Dream.” No Western country, except for Hungary and Slovakia, recognized the results of the parliamentary elections. The opposition, a significant part of civil society, and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili also refused to recognize the results. She stated that she would remain in office until new parliamentary elections are held, which would allow for a lawful change of government in the country.

What else was said in statement?

“For weeks, tens of thousands of Georgians have courageously protested across the smallest villages and largest cities, all in pursuit of a European future for their country.

The majority of Georgians want their country to continue on its European path. Europe is in their hearts, and the pro-European protests are their voice. Yet, the leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party responds with intimidation, violence, and the use of water cannons.

In December 2023, Georgia was granted EU candidate status, contingent upon clear reform promises.

This was understood by the Georgian Dream leadership, yet instead of progress, concerning setbacks have emerged: elections criticized by international observers, excessive violence against demonstrators, the introduction of the so-called Transparency Law, and restrictions on LGBTQI rights. The Georgian Dream is, thus, squandering Georgia’s historic EU opportunity.

In recent weeks and months, Georgian Dream has increasingly distanced the country from the EU, undermining Georgia’s long-standing partnership with Germany. As a result, we’ve scaled back cooperation with Georgian authorities and suspended over 200 million euros in support projects. Simultaneously, we are consulting with our EU partners about possible further actions, including the withdrawal of visa-free travel for Georgian officials and implementing targeted sanctions.

The responsibility lies with the leaders of Georgian Dream. They must act swiftly to resolve the political crisis, regain the people’s trust, and provide a real future for Georgia—one that includes rejoining the EU accession path and, above all, ensuring a prosperous future for all Georgians,” the statement reads.