Opinion: Georgian Dream continues to discredit protests in Georgia, but it won't help

Georgian Dream discredits protests

Sociologist Yago Kachkachishvili commented on the ongoing demonstrations in Georgia and the ruling party “Georgian Dream’s” stance towards them in the “Palitranews” program. According to the sociologist, the current strategy of the “Dream” is not to harshly suppress the protests but to attempt to discredit them, although this strategy will not be effective for long.

Large-scale protests began in Georgia in late November 2024 after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, appointed by “Georgian Dream,” announced that the government was suspending the country’s EU integration process.

What did Yago Kachkachishvili say?

Georgian Dream does not recognize the political crisis in the country, as acknowledging the crisis would mean that it must be resolved through negotiations and consensus with opposing forces.

The only legitimate outcome of this consensus could be new elections. It is clear that Georgian Dream fears them greatly, as they would mean the ruling party’s departure from government. Therefore, “Dream” has chosen another strategy—deliberately downplaying the seriousness and scale of the opposition. The authorities claim that the hundred thousand people protesting are just a few thousand, label civil society as agents, and call the demonstrations a “failed Maidan.” All state propaganda is aimed at discrediting the protests.

But this strategy will not work in the long term, and the ruling party will eventually have to change it. After all, the protests will continue, and both within the country and abroad, they will be seen as an uncompromising struggle and real resistance.