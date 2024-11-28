Georgian PM: Decision made to postpone EU talks until end of 2028

Georgia halts EU membership talks

To ensure that this issue cannot be used as a tool to blackmail the Georgian people, we have decided not to raise the question of launching negotiations with the European Union until the end of 2028. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made this announcement during a press conference at the party headquarters, following a meeting with the parliamentary majority and the government team.

Kobakhidze claimed that negotiations with the EU are currently being used as a tool of blackmail and to divide Georgian society.

“We have decided not to put the issue of starting negotiations with the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028. Furthermore, we will reject all EU budgetary grants until 2028,” the Prime Minister said.

Kobakhidze highlighted that the issue of starting EU membership talks is being used as a tool of blackmail against Georgia, much like the earlier debates over candidate status.

“It is completely unacceptable to treat integration with the European Union as an act of charity,” Kobakhidze stated, while also criticizing the European Parliament for adopting a resolution on Georgia on 28 November. The resolution effectively dismissed the results of Georgia’s parliamentary elections and called for new ones under international supervision.

“We are a proud and self-sufficient nation with a rich history. Therefore, it is entirely unacceptable for us to view EU integration as a favour the Union grants us,” Kobakhidze said.

He accused European politicians and bureaucrats of using grants and loans as instruments of blackmail against Georgia.

Kobakhidze added that by the end of 2028, Georgia will be economically prepared to begin EU membership negotiations in 2030.

“We intend to join the European Union not by begging or pleading but with dignity—backed by a developed democratic system and a strong economy,” he concluded.

Georgia halts EU membership talks