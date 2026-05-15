Georgia’s opposition sets out six conditions for free and fair elections

Georgia’s opposition on new elections

Georgia’s opposition alliance has set out six conditions that it says must be met to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

According to the alliance, fulfilling these demands would restore public trust in the electoral process and ultimately lead to a change in Bidzina Ivanishvili’s rule.

The demands are as follows:

Changing the system for forming the election commission so that it is based entirely on parity. Representatives should come from parties that passed the electoral threshold in the 2020 and 2024 elections, while future commissions should follow the same principle. The alliance stressed that it does not recognise the legitimacy of the 2024 election, but still takes into account the results of parties that crossed the threshold;

Restoring full voting rights for Georgian citizens living abroad and making it easier for them to participate in elections;

Improving voter verification procedures and introducing facial recognition technology. Inviting a trusted international auditing company to examine both the electoral process and the equipment used;

Introducing open voter lists and allowing the publication of data on electoral participation;

Creating special commissions within the courts to resolve election-related disputes. The composition of these commissions should be formed through mutual agreement between the parties involved;

Repealing all legislative amendments adopted by the ruling Georgian Dream party after the parliamentary elections of 26 October 2024.

“Only if these six principles and demands are met can we, as an opposition alliance, expect the legitimacy of elections — even if they meet minimum standards — not to be called into question.

“The 2024 election results were distorted due to serious violations of the electoral process and widespread manipulation, which in turn triggered a political crisis. To bring this crisis to an end and hold elections in a normal, fair and free environment, these six conditions must be fulfilled. They would restore trust in the electoral process and ultimately lead to a change in Bidzina Ivanishvili’s rule,” the opposition alliance said in a statement.

The alliance also used the briefing to once again urge the public to take part in a rally scheduled for 26 May 2026 on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi.

Georgia’s opposition on new elections