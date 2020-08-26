From the last plane to Georgia to mountain winemaker
Giorgi was studying and working in Europe when he was forced to return home to Georgia by the pandemic. Now he’s starting a new life there.
He has settled in a village high in the mountains, growing unique strains of grapes, whose wine has taken over the market.
