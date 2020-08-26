From the last plane to Georgia to mountain winemaker

Giorgi was studying and working in Europe when he was forced to return home to Georgia by the pandemic. Now he’s starting a new life there.

He has settled in a village high in the mountains, growing unique strains of grapes, whose wine has taken over the market.

• Why isn’t Georgian wine and fruit making it in Europe? VIDEO

• What does Tbilisi street art have to say

• Traveling Georgia

• Historic Shatili village – how Georgia’s mountains have emptied of people

• Coronavirus battering Armenia’s wine industry – and what’s being done to stop it