Georgian Technical University academic council: 'We oppose restrictions on university’s autonomy'

University merger in Georgia

The Georgian Technical University says a possible merger with Tbilisi State University, as part of a government-initiated higher education reform, threatens its autonomy if carried out without the involvement of the university’s governing bodies.

The academic council has called on the government to suspend the reorganisation process until a thorough review takes place and real discussions are held with the university community.

The Georgian government is launching a large-scale higher education reform under which Tbilisi State University and the Georgian Technical University will be reorganised through a merger.



According to the government, the aim is to align programmes at state universities with labour market demands, focus on the quality of education, and offer graduates competitive, well-paid careers.

The academic council of the Georgian Technical University said it supports the development and reform of the higher education system, but strongly opposes decisions made without taking the university’s will into account. The council says any restriction of the university’s autonomy contradicts the principles guaranteed by Article 27 of Georgia’s constitution.

The statement stresses that a reorganisation carried out without the involvement of the academic council, the senate, student self-government bodies, faculties and research institutes is not just an administrative reshuffle, but a direct interference in academic freedom.

The university has appealed to the government and the Ministry of Education and Science to temporarily suspend decisions related to the reorganisation of universities until a needs assessment is completed and a common position is formed within the academic community.

At the same time, the Technical University said it is ready for dialogue with the government in any format. According to the academic council, the goal is not confrontation, but strengthening Georgia’s already strong engineering faculty within a national higher education concept.

The university, which has a 104-year history, says it hopes the government will take into account the position of thousands of staff and students, and that the reform will be carried out not by top-down orders, but on the basis of partnership.

The academic council’s decision was supported by 36 members, with no objections. The document can be appealed within one month at Tbilisi City Court.

