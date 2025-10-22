Georgian state security service says ex-prime minister admitted to illegal earnings

Garibashvili admits illicit earnings

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) says former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili was questioned by the anti-corruption agency and admitted receiving illegal income.

“He fully cooperated with the investigation and confessed to receiving illicit earnings over many years. Accordingly, in the coming days, the authorities will review both the legal classification of his actions and the appropriate preventive measures based on existing and additional evidence,” the SSG said.

On 17 October, Georgia’s prosecution service announced searches at the homes and private offices of former senior officials and government members — including ex-Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, former head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili, and former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze. Later, the State Security Service (SSG) reported that the searches seized more than $7 million in cash, 198 pieces of jewelry and watches, valuable paintings, several thousand documents, 50 mobile phones, and 119 electronic devices from Garibashvili, Liluashvili, Partskhaladze, and eight associates.

Additionally, on 22 October, the deputy head of the Investigative Department of the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Koba Khundadze, an associate of former State Security Service chief Grigol Liluashvili.

Khundadze is accused of laundering large sums of illegal income. Authorities say that during a search of his home, 94 envelopes containing various amounts of cash were seized.

