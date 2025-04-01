Georgian parliament approves FARA-style law, media restrictions, and new treason provision

Georgian parliament approves repressive laws

On 1 April 2025, Georgia’s one-party parliament passed a series of repressive laws, including a Georgian version of FARA, amendments restricting media activities, and the introduction of a new article on treason in the Criminal Code.

FARA analogue — “Law on Registration of Foreign Agents”

The Georgian version of FARA, officially titled the Law on the Registration of Foreign Agents, was supported by all 86 MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream party. No one voted against it.

MP Archil Gorduladze of Georgian Dream comments on the law’s provisions:

Article 1 defines key terms — including who falls under the law’s scope. Notably, unlike the original Georgian “Law on the Transparency of Foreign Influence,” which applied only to legal entities, this new FARA-style law covers both individuals and organisations that receive foreign funding or act on behalf of a foreign state or principal. Gorduladze argues this shows how much stricter the U.S. version is by comparison.

Article 2 deals with registration procedures and outlines what type of registration statement must be submitted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Article 3 lays out exceptions — specifying which individuals or entities the law does not apply to.

Article 4 defines the classification and categorisation of political propaganda, along with the relevant regulations.

Article 5 governs the keeping of records and documentation.

Article 6 regulates rules for official public monitoring, registration, and information exchange.

Article 7 addresses the responsibilities of individuals working for a foreign principal.

Article 8 sets out enforcement measures and penalties.

Article 9 specifies the authority and operational procedures of the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Article 10 concerns accountability to the Georgian parliament.

Law restricting media activity

At the 1 April plenary session, the Georgian parliament also approved amendments to the country’s Law on Broadcastingin a third reading. The bill was supported by 85 MPs, with none voting against.

One key amendment concerns the regulation of television and radio content. During the second reading, a new provision was added extending the scope of state regulation to online platforms.

According to the ruling Georgian Dream party, the amendments aim to “establish high journalistic standards in the media.” However, representatives of critical media outlets argue that the Ivanishvili government is in fact attempting to hand political censorship over to the system. The changes introduce legal and regulatory mechanisms that effectively legalise state interference in media content.

In addition, the parliamentary committee on sectoral economy and economic policy approved another amendment in the third reading that bans TV and radio broadcasters from receiving foreign funding — a move that will further worsen the already precarious situation of independent and critical outlets.

New article on treason

The Georgian parliament has also approved the addition of a new article on state treason to the country’s Criminal Code. All 86 MPs present — from the ruling Georgian Dream party — voted in favour; none opposed.

Under the party’s initiative, Article 307 will be added to the Criminal Code, defining criminal liability for acts of “state treason.”

According to the bill, the following will be considered acts of treason:

Violation of Georgia’s territorial integrity;

Signing or negotiating an unconstitutional agreement;

Undermining the country’s external security;

Joining a foreign intelligence service;

Compromising Georgia’s defence capabilities;

Disclosure of state secrets;

Espionage;

Conspiracy or rebellion aimed at violently changing Georgia’s constitutional order;

Sabotage;

Assisting a foreign state, foreign organisation, or any entity controlled by a foreign state in hostile activity.

The bill also clarifies who will be responsible for safeguarding state and public security in matters relating to Article 307. That responsibility will fall on individuals defined in Georgia’s Organic Law “On Political Unions of Citizens.”

