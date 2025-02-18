Opinion: Resistance activists are main target of Georgia’s new 'treason' law

Protest participants on Georgia’s treason law

“Today, we, the resistance activists, represent a greater threat to the ruling party than the political opponents we call the opposition. That’s why the main crackdown will be directed at us—those in the civil sector who pose the greatest danger to the Georgian Dream regime,” said lawyer Vakhushti Menabde, a member of the Movement for Social Democracy, commenting on the ruling party’s initiative to reintroduce a “treason” article into Georgia’s Criminal Code.

According to Menabde, the reinstatement of the “treason” article is an attempt to stigmatize and discredit individuals by attaching a specific label to them. He also noted that the latest laws passed by the ruling party indicate that it can no longer suppress protests using the existing legal framework.

At the initiative of the ruling Georgian Dream party, the article on “treason” will be reintroduced into the country’s Criminal Code. The decision was announced by the party’s executive secretary, Mamuka Mdinaradze, during a briefing following a parliamentary majority meeting. According to Mdinaradze, the article was “at one time removed from the code by the United National Movement” (which was in power from 2004 to 2012).

How does civil society view law? Comment from member of ‘Movement for Social Democracy’

“Today, there is no law in the country—only a political confrontation between the resistance and the Georgian Dream regime. The ruling party’s legislative initiative has no legal purpose; it is purely propaganda.

Georgian Dream introduced punishment for treason solely to strengthen its propaganda. This is an attempt to stigmatize and discredit people by attaching a specific label. Today, we, the resistance movement, pose a greater threat to the ruling party than those political opponents we call the opposition.

In some cases, this opposition is even a gift to the ruling party, as they are so weak. There are currently 50 political prisoners in the country, and they have no political affiliation. That is why, after this law is passed, the main blow will fall on those who pose the greatest threat to the Georgian Dream regime.

Right now, no one is as protected as political parties, which is why Georgian Dream will try to suppress ongoing protests by any means necessary. The old laws are no longer enough for this, so they are introducing new, even more unjust ones,” said Vakhushti Menabde.

Vakhushti Menabde, a member of the “Movement for Social Democracy,” also outlined the movement’s plans and objectives. According to him, its main goal is to strengthen the hubs of ongoing demonstrations in the country and focus the protest around an alliance of small groups. The left-wing radical political movement “For Social Democracy” was founded in Georgia on February 17. Currently, the movement has over 100 members, most of whom are participants in pro-European rallies

“Our movement is founded on principles of equality that we want to see everywhere in Georgia—where everyone, regardless of status, has access to economic, political, cultural, and social benefits. That is why we have no leaders.

The movement’s goal is to support and strengthen members of the resistance who are fighting against the regime today. We see that a new Georgia is emerging from this struggle. We want to use all our experience and connections to provide additional motivation for participation in this resistance. We are working to mobilize social groups around specific issues.

This protest has shown that we need unity on concrete matters. We have strong ties with various protest hubs in Georgia, and we aim to support and strengthen them. The protest must become an alliance of small groups. Until now, it has relied on individual efforts, but now people should unite in interest-based groups,” said Menabde.