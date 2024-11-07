fbpx


Macron, Scholz, and Tusk express concerns over violations, intimidation reports in Georgian elections

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a joint statement regarding the current political situation in Georgia, expressing concerns over the October 26 parliamentary elections.

On November 7, at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Macron congratulated re-elected Moldovan President Maia Sandu on her victory but refrained from congratulating Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, whose party also won in the parliamentary elections.

Furthermore, Macron criticized the political situation in Georgia during his speech, expressing hope that “Georgia will strengthen its European choice.”

“We reiterate our concern about the conduct of the parliamentary elections
in Georgia as laid down in the preliminary conclusions issued by the
international election observation mission. In particular, the reported
numerous irregularities and intimidation on voters, which affected
negatively public trust in the process, are of great concern.

We call for swift and transparent investigations of all complaints and
reports of election-related irregularities and will carefully examine the final
report of the international observation mission, which we expect in due
time.

We support the democratic and European aspirations of the Georgian
people. The freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression are fundamental
rights in a democratic society and must be upheld and protected. We call
for an inclusive dialogue with all political forces and civil society
organizations in order to undertake this task,” the statement reads.

The statement’s authors also recalled that, prior to the October 26 parliamentary elections, the European Council emphasized that Georgia is straying from the European path and stressed the need for free and fair elections.

Macron, Scholz, and Tusk also stated that they do not intend to support Georgia’s accession to the European Union until these and other conditions are met, and the country’s government returns to a democratic course.

