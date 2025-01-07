OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president postpones visit to Georgia

OSCE postpones Georgia visit

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma, has postponed her visit to Georgia. Kauma announced this on the social media platform X.

“Following discussions and after close consideration, I’ve decided to postpone visiting Georgia until a time that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s engagement would be most effective. We remain ready to listen to all voices and offer assistance in implementing OSCE ODIHR election recommendations.”

On January 4, European Parliamentarian Richard Kols announced that, according to his information, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma, was planning a visit to Georgia from January 8 to 10.

Following this, three opposition coalitions in Georgia sent a letter to the President of the Assembly, urging her to postpone the visit until the “regime takes steps to hold new parliamentary elections and release political prisoners.” The letter stated that such a decision would be the best course of action in light of Georgia’s current situation, including violations of constitutional and international democratic principles, unlawful arrests, and violence against protesters.

The parliamentary elections on October 26 triggered mass protests across Georgia. Four opposition entities that entered parliament — three coalitions and one party — unanimously declared widespread electoral fraud, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the new parliament, and renounced their mandates. President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili also condemned the elections, deeming them rigged, and declared the newly elected parliament and all its decisions illegitimate. She stated that she would remain in office until new parliamentary elections are held, enabling a lawful transfer of power in the country. On November 28, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the “Georgian Dream” party announced that Georgia would suspend EU accession talks until 2028. This announcement sparked a new wave of continuous protests. Tens of thousands of people are demanding the protection of the constitution, which enshrines the country’s commitment to European integration, and the holding of new parliamentary elections.

The fifth President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, responded to the postponed visit:

“Very wise decision of OSCE Parliamentary Assemble President Pia Kauma to postpone the visit to Georgia. The Georgian people do appreciate your taking into account the concerns and hopes of Georgian democracy. We need OSCE more than ever! And new elections!”