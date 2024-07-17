Georgian NGOs will file a lawsuit against the "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court

Georgian NGOs against the “foreign agents” law

Today, on July 17, 121 non-governmental and media organizations in Georgia will file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court to challenge the “foreign agents” law. Additionally, they intend to submit a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights.

“By enacting the ‘foreign agents’ law, the government creates a hostile environment where exercising various rights, including freedom of association and expression, becomes risky and dangerous.

We welcome the decision of the President of Georgia and members of parliament to refer this matter to the Constitutional Court. Article 78 of the Constitution [which this law violates] is fundamental to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

We hope that the Constitutional Court of Georgia will expeditiously review the petition to suspend the enforcement of this law.

Once again, we reiterate that we will utilize all national and international mechanisms to halt and prevent the implementation of this law, up to its complete and final repeal,” say representatives of civil society.

Two lawsuits against the “foreign agents” law in the Constitutional Court

According to Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution [amended in 2017 under the ‘Georgian Dream’], which pertains to “the country’s integration into European and Euro-Atlantic structures,” constitutional bodies within the state’s jurisdiction must take all measures to ensure Georgia’s full integration into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Earlier, president Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia and part of the opposition also stated their intention to challenge the “foreign agents” law in the Constitutional Court. Their lawsuits will be filed at the end of July.

This will be the first instance where the president challenges a law in the Constitutional Court.